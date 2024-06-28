Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Find out which member of the British royal family would like a role on Bridgerton
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton© Netflix

Sarah, Duchess of York, reveals surprising Bridgerton news

The British royal had turned down I'm a Celebrity but was very keen for the regency series 

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Dearest gentle readers... Sarah, Duchess of York is such a fan of Netflix's steamy Bridgerton that the King's former sister-in-law would love a role in the regency-era Netflix romance series.

"I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope. I just have to be on Bridgerton!" the mother-of-two has now revealed in interview with Platinum.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife got into the regency mood at the races© Getty
Prince Andrew's ex-wife got into the regency mood at the races

While the show is known for its portrayal of London's elite set, no actual royals have made it onto the programme so far.  

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has long held an interest in historical romance, even going so far as to write several novels herself.  

In April 2024 she announced the paperback version of A Most Intriguing Lady, renamed as A Woman of Intrigue, writing in the caption: "This book has meant so much to me and really speaks to my own hero’s journey, becoming firm in this adventure as an author and learning so much from our brave heroine, Lady Mary. I hope she can inspire all of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading and for taking part in the magic." 

The Duchess of York attends the "La Bussola Del Cuore" (Her Heart for a Compass) book presentation at Museo Ninfeo in Rome© Elisabetta A. Villa
The Duchess of York attends the "La Bussola Del Cuore" (Her Heart for a Compass) book presentation at Museo Ninfeo in Rome

Elsewhere in the interview, she made it clear that Bridgerton was the only series she was interested in taking part in, saying: "I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I'm sure it's lovely for lots of people but not for me!" 

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall was the closest a royal has come to the ITV show. On his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, he shared details about the approval for his appearance on the show. 

im a celeb mike tindall in camp© Photo: Rex
Mike went to the Australian jungle in 2022

Mike revealed that he didn’t "have" to seek permission from the royals, but as a courtesy he decided to do so anyway. 

 "You don't want to upset anyone," he explained. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'." 

LISTEN: All the latest from Ascot

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more