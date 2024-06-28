Sarah, Duchess of York, reveals surprising Bridgerton news

Dearest gentle readers... Sarah, Duchess of York is such a fan of Netflix's steamy Bridgerton that the King's former sister-in-law would love a role in the regency-era Netflix romance series.

"I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope. I just have to be on Bridgerton!" the mother-of-two has now revealed in interview with Platinum.

© Getty Prince Andrew's ex-wife got into the regency mood at the races

While the show is known for its portrayal of London's elite set, no actual royals have made it onto the programme so far.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has long held an interest in historical romance, even going so far as to write several novels herself.

In April 2024 she announced the paperback version of A Most Intriguing Lady, renamed as A Woman of Intrigue, writing in the caption: "This book has meant so much to me and really speaks to my own hero’s journey, becoming firm in this adventure as an author and learning so much from our brave heroine, Lady Mary. I hope she can inspire all of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading and for taking part in the magic."

© Elisabetta A. Villa The Duchess of York attends the "La Bussola Del Cuore" (Her Heart for a Compass) book presentation at Museo Ninfeo in Rome

Elsewhere in the interview, she made it clear that Bridgerton was the only series she was interested in taking part in, saying: "I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I'm sure it's lovely for lots of people but not for me!"

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall was the closest a royal has come to the ITV show. On his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, he shared details about the approval for his appearance on the show.

© Photo: Rex Mike went to the Australian jungle in 2022

Mike revealed that he didn’t "have" to seek permission from the royals, but as a courtesy he decided to do so anyway.

"You don't want to upset anyone," he explained. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'."

