Prince William goes head-to-head with King Frederik as England face Denmark at Euro 2024

The Prince of Wales was reunited with King Frederik of Denmark as the pair supported their respective teams at the England vs Denmark match at the 2024 Euros.

Prince William's appearance at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Thursday comes the day before his 42nd birthday.

WATCH: Prince William and King Frederik seen together at the European Cup 2024

The future king, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men's squad before the team left for the tournament, making a surprise visit to St George's Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis' advice, who suggested the players "eat twice the amount" to secure their bid for Euros glory.

The Prince has been President of the Football Association since 2010.

It was a solo trip for William as the Princess of Wales continues with her cancer treatment. The couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also unable to join him on a school night.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener against Serbia on 16 June.

See the best photos from the night…

1/ 9 © ADRIAN DENNIS William's arrival The Prince of Wales looked incredibly smart in a suit and tie as he headed to the match in Germany. Although Prince George is scheduled to appear at a future match, the young prince missed tonight's match, likely due to Friday being a school day.

2/ 9 © ADRIAN DENNIS Danish family Frederik wasn't alone as he headed to the match, as he was joined by his youngest daughter, Princess Josephine, for the match.

3/ 9 © Matthias Hangst Royal greeting Although rivals on the pitch, William and Frederik clearly weren't off the pitch, and they exchanged a friendly greeting when they crossed paths.

4/ 9 © Stefan Matzke - sampics Royal chats The duo even had friendly conversations ahead of the match, with William pointing something out in the crowd.

5/ 9 © Ryan Pierse - UEFA National anthem The Prince was seen singing the national anthem ahead of the match.

6/ 9 © Simon Stacpoole/Offside Royal pals Although the King and the Prince enjoyed a laugh ahead of the match, we imagine the mood was a bit frostier after England scored in the 18th minute.

7/ 9 © Matthias Hangst Princess Josephine steals the show Frederik was a protective father of Josephine as the pair posed with William for photos.

8/ 9 © ADRIAN DENNIS King Frederik smile Frederik was able to steal back some happiness ahead of the second half when Denmark's Morten Hjulmand scored an equalizer in the 34th minute.