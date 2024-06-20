Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William goes head-to-head with King Frederik as England face Denmark at Euro 2024
Prince William goes head-to-head with King Frederik as England face Denmark at Euro 2024

The Prince of Wales is President of the FA

Prince William and King Frederik at a football match© Stefan Matzke - sampics
HELLO!
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales was reunited with King Frederik of Denmark as the pair supported their respective teams at the England vs Denmark match at the 2024 Euros.

Prince William's appearance at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Thursday comes the day before his 42nd birthday.

WATCH: Prince William and King Frederik seen together at the European Cup 2024

The future king, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men's squad before the team left for the tournament, making a surprise visit to St George's Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis' advice, who suggested the players "eat twice the amount" to secure their bid for Euros glory.

The Prince has been President of the Football Association since 2010. 

It was a solo trip for William as the Princess of Wales continues with her cancer treatment. The couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also unable to join him on a school night.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener against Serbia on 16 June.

See the best photos from the night…

1/9

Prince William in a suit at football match© ADRIAN DENNIS

William's arrival

The Prince of Wales looked incredibly smart in a suit and tie as he headed to the match in Germany. Although Prince George is scheduled to appear at a future match, the young prince missed tonight's match, likely due to Friday being a school day.

2/9

King Frederik and Princess Isabella at a football match© ADRIAN DENNIS

Danish family

Frederik wasn't alone as he headed to the match, as he was joined by his youngest daughter, Princess Josephine, for the match.

3/9

Prince William and King Frederik putting their arms around each other© Matthias Hangst

Royal greeting

Although rivals on the pitch, William and Frederik clearly weren't off the pitch, and they exchanged a friendly greeting when they crossed paths.

4/9

Prince William pointing while alongside King Frederik at football match© Stefan Matzke - sampics

Royal chats

The duo even had friendly conversations ahead of the match, with William pointing something out in the crowd.

5/9

Prince William singing the National Anthem© Ryan Pierse - UEFA

National anthem

The Prince was seen singing the national anthem ahead of the match.

6/9

Prince William and King Frederik laughing© Simon Stacpoole/Offside

Royal pals

Although the King and the Prince enjoyed a laugh ahead of the match, we imagine the mood was a bit frostier after England scored in the 18th minute.

7/9

Prince William posing with Princess Josephine and King Frederik© Matthias Hangst

Princess Josephine steals the show

Frederik was a protective father of Josephine as the pair posed with William for photos.

8/9

King Frederik laughing with a man© ADRIAN DENNIS

King Frederik smile

Frederik was able to steal back some happiness ahead of the second half when Denmark's Morten Hjulmand scored an equalizer in the 34th minute.

9/9

King Frederik and Princess Josephine smiling© ADRIAN DENNIS

Joy for Josephine

It wasn't just Frederik who was overjoyed with the goal, as Josephine was also seen getting excited next to her father.

