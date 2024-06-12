Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reveals surprising pre-birthday plans abroad without Kate Middleton
Prince William reveals pre-birthday plans abroad - details

The Prince of Wales turns 42 on 21 June

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
5 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales is travelling abroad ahead of his birthday next week.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales will head to Germany to watch the England men's football team face Denmark in their second match of the Euro 2024 tournament.

The match at Frankfurt Arena on Thursday 20 June falls the day before his 42nd birthday.

Prince William, 41, who is president of the FA, will not be accompanied by his wife, the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

He's unlikely to be joined by his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the tournament falls during term time at Lambrook school.

Royal fans were delighted when George, who turns 11 in July, accompanied his parents to two England matches during Euro 2020 in 2021, including the nail-biting final where the Three Lions lost against Italy during a penalty shootout. 

Relive the moment when George celebrated as England scored an early goal during the final in the clip below...

WATCH: George celebrates England's goal during cute moment with William and Kate

He is also an avid Aston Villa fan like his father William, and was spotted in the stands at their match against Lille OSC in the Europa Conference League at Villa Park in April.

Prince William, Prince George and Catherine clap at Wembley© Getty
George with William and Kate at England vs Germany during Euro 2020

William, who visited the England squad to wish them good luck on Monday before they left for Germany, faced criticism in 2023 for not attending the England women's team's World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney.

The future king travelled to St George's Park, England's national football centre in Burton upon Trent to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate, where he shared some advice for the team from his youngest child, six-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William met Gareth Southgate at St George's Park on 10 June© Getty
Prince William with England manager Gareth Southgate on Monday

In a rallying speech to the players, the Prince said: "I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said 'What shall I say to the England team today?'.

"The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration

