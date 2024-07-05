King Charles appoints Keir Starmer as prime minister after general election - live updates

The King is set to welcome his third prime minister in his 22-month reign as Labour won a landslide victory in the UK general election.

Charles, 75, will greet Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he will be invited by the King to form a government and become prime minister.

After the new leader of the country has been appointed, the Court Circular will record that “the Prime Minister kissed hands on appointment”. This is not literally the case, and it is usually a handshake.

Mr Starmer will then be driven down the Mall to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister.

But before Charles greets the new premier, he will hold a meeting with the outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak became prime minister on 25 October 2022 when Liz Truss resigned after just 49 days in office.

King Charles does not vote and is a constitutional monarch who must remain politically neutral.

The State Opening of Parliament and the King's Speech under the new Labour government is expected to take place on Wednesday 17 July.

1/ 3 © Getty Outgoing prime minister gives final speech Rishi Sunak appeared outside 10 Downing Street to give his final speech as prime minister before making his way to Buckingham Palace. Speaking about his defeat, he said: "I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgment that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment. And I take responsibility for this loss."

2/ 3 © Getty The Sunaks leave Downing Street Rishi revealed his plans to resign as leader of the Conservative party, saying: "Following this result, I will step down as party leader, not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place. "It is important that after 14 years in government, the Conservative party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively."

3/ 3 © Getty Rishi Sunak arrives at Buckingham Palace Rishi was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, as the couple were greeted at the palace by Sir Clive Alderton, Principal Private Secretary to The King and Queen.