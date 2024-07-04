Downing Street's flashy engagement rings: Carrie Johnson's £50k emerald, Akshata Murty's £30k diamond & more

The countdown has begun for the general election, which means Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak are preparing for one of the biggest moments in their careers.

On a personal level, they are also happily married and will be looking to their wives and families for support as they battle it out to see who gets to call 11 Downing Street home. In the meantime, we're taking a closer look at the most beautiful rings to grace the halls of Downing Street.

Have you spotted Rishi's wife Akshata Murty's dazzling diamond? Do you remember former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson's unique royal-approved coloured gem? Experts at Steven Stone reveal their value…

1/ 7 © David M. Benett Akshata Murty – £30,000 With an estimated worth of £651 million, according to The Times, Indian heiress Akshata Murty is expected to have a very flashy ring. Rishi Sunak proposed during a cliffside walk after the couple met at Stanford University in 2004. "The centerpiece of Akshata’s ring is a stunning radiant cut diamond, elegantly set in a solitaire setting, which enhances its sparkle. "I would estimate the dazzling piece to be worth around £30,000."

2/ 7 © Chris Jackson Liz Truss – £5,000 Famed for being the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, Liz Truss has kept much of her personal life private – including details of her marriage with accountant Hugh O’Leary. The couple met in 1997 at a Tory Party conference and exchanged vows three years later in 2000. After analysing the rare images of Liz's ring, Maxwell said she has a "traditional" and "minimalistic" ring worth a modest £5k. The yellow gold band is adorned with a row of diamonds, but Liz tends to keep her accessories minimal.

3/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Carrie Johnson – £50,000 Maxwell Stone said Carrie's 3.5-carat emerald is "the most valuable ring we've appraised" at an estimated £50,000. Boris presented the media consultant with an antique ring made up of oval-cut coloured stone and a frame of diamonds on a pave band back in 2020, which many quickly compared to the Princess of Wales' sapphire cluster ring. Maxwell explained it has further connections to royalty. "Not only is the emerald sat on a diamond pave band, but the diamonds appear to be marquise – a unique shape that incorporates the length of an oval-shaped diamond and the point of a pear-shaped diamond on both edges. "The shape dates back to 1745 when King Louis XV requested a diamond to be shaped like the smile of his mistress. I’d estimate its value to be £50,000," he said.

4/ 7 © Dave M. Benett Samantha Cameron – £50,000 Samantha Cameron's rock from David Cameron was rarely seen since she preferred to sport her simple wedding band, which she received when the couple got married on 1 June 1996 at the Church of St. Augustine of Canterbury. The jewellery expert described Samantha's ring as "a real stunner" which follows a "more classic style", but that doesn't lessen its value of £50k. It features round brilliant diamonds with cushion shoulders. "It’s incredibly rare to see Samantha Cameron wearing her engagement ring – the last time that we saw it in the spotlight was during her visit to Royal Deeside with her husband David Cameron in 2011," he said.

5/ 7 © Mu Kei Cherie Blair – £30,000 Cherie Blair met future Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1976 while she was studying to become a barrister, and they tied the knot four years later. According to Maxwell, Cherie's 1.5-carat diamond cluster ring was "unusual" when he took a closer inspection. "Set on a 5mm yellow gold band, what’s particularly unusual about Cherie’s ring is that the round diamond is offset. After a close look at Cherie’s ring, I’d estimate its value to be £30,000."

6/ 7 © Ted Soqui Margaret Thatcher – £15,000 Maxwell explained that Margaret Thatcher's coloured engagement ring may have had a symbolic meaning. She married Denis Thatcher in 1951 and was pictured sporting a blue sapphire and diamond which he said was made up of 18-carat gold. "Blue was Margaret Thatcher’s power colour, so it’s no surprise that her engagement ring featured a blue round sapphire. In a cluster design and sat on white gold, her bold sapphire looked to be 2 carats. "With all of this in mind, I’d value the ring at £15,000," he explained.

7/ 7 © ullstein bild Dtl. Clementine Churchill – £15,000 Winston Churchill proposed to Clementine Ogilvy Hozier after a whirlwind relationship in 1908, four years after they first met at the Crewe House ball. The Prime Minister popped the question in August during a stay at Blenheim Palace, presenting his wife with a family heirloom that belonged to his mother. "When Winston Churchill proposed to Clementine, he had the choice of three rings that his father had given his mother. He chose a 3-stone ring that features a 2.5-carat pear-shaped Ruby centre stone – set in yellow gold, the magnificent ruby is flanked by 2 diamonds that look to be 2 carats each," commented Maxwell, who estimated the value was £15k.

