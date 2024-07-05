A Right Royal Election: the special bond between monarch and Prime Minister revealed and more

A Right Royal Podcast is back with their latest episode, and like the rest of the country, our co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths can’t talk about anything else except the Election results (oh, and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, of course).

So what is the royal role in an election? How will the King welcome a new Prime Minister and a new government, and why is the relationship between the monarch and the PM so special?

We chat all about the Election - and what to expect from King Charles - with Sky’s Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills, while HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash will also be joining us to talk about all of the biggest royal news of the moment.

It’s been a very busy couple of weeks for the royal family, with a State Visit, and plenty of events in Scotland including the opening of Balmoral to the public for the first time ever, and Emily was lucky enough to be one of the first visitors to the castle - and even spotty the royal family’s muddy wellies in the hallway!

The gang also chatted about some insider knowledge about Prince William’s trip to see Taylor Swift with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Wembley - and how the royals almost weren’t able to meet the singer before the show.

Royal fans have also been very concerned for Princess Anne after she had an accident involving a horse, with the gang speaking about her recovery - and an interesting moment between Prince William and Prince Edward, where they appear to be discussing the Princess Royal’s accident.