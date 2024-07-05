Keir Starmer wins 2024 general election – Hugh Grant and Ed Sheeran show support

The votes are in and Britain has elected Labour and Sir Keir Starmer into office, with the exit poll predicting a majority of 410 of the 650 seats. The last Labour government for the UK was in office from 1997 to 2010.

The Conservatives dropped from the 365 MPs secured five years ago to 131 seats following what has been a difficult election campaign for the governing party. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the British people have “delivered a sobering verdict,” and the Labour Party has won the election.

Rishi who held onto his seat in North Yorkshire, told those gathered: “The Labour party has won this general election.”

“I take responsibility for the loss,” he said. “To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”

He added that he has called Labour leader Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. “Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future,” Rishi said.

© WPA Pool Rishi Sunak called the summer election back in May

Former human rights lawyer Sir Keir will be expected to be invited by King Charles to form the next government and become the monarch's third Prime Minister in just two years.

© WPA Pool Rishi was the monarch's second PM

The Labour Party received plenty of celebrity backing during its campaign including from Sir Elton John, Hugh Grant, Ed Sheeran and former Strictly champion Bill Bailey.

Prior to the win, Hugh Grant wrote: "They destroyed our country. Let’s destroy them." Sir Elton John threw his support behind labour saying: “It’s heartbreaking to see the hopes of Britain’s next generation of creative talent downtrodden and destroyed by bureaucracy and red tape. The rich cultural exchange and education that informed my early years and paved the way for my career and success is drying up and in danger of dying out completely.

“And it’s not just the musicians, but the whole team that puts together a tour and the wider industry that relies on emerging talent to thrive in the future.”

© Kevin Mazur Elton John speaks onstage

He added: “There is only one choice. Let’s help artists cut through the red tape that prevents them from thriving and contributing to this country’s future success. Let’s show the world what a creative, prosperous and forward-thinking nation Britain is.”

Writing after the victory Sir Keir said spoke as he won his seat in north London but on a much-reduced majority. Addressing the audience, he spoke of the need to return politics to “public service” and the need for “change.”

He thanked voters for electing him to serve “my home, where my kids have grown up, where my wife was born.”“It all starts with you. Change begins in this community,” he said. “You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver.”

© Matthew Horwood Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats made several gains following a memorable campaign

Election night also saw the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK making gains with the parties winning 61, 2 and 13 seats respectively.

It wasn't just the Conservatives that suffered losses as the Scottish National Party are also predicted to win only 10 seats.