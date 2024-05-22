King Charles and Queen Camilla postpone engagements until after general election - details

King Charles and Queen Camilla have announced a change to their schedule as a result of this year's general election, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set the date as Thursday, 4 July.

Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the royal couple revealed that they have now postponed all engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," meaning another change to their diary after the monarch returned to public-facing engagements in April amid his treatment for cancer.

The news comes after King Charles met with the PM on Wednesday and agreed with his request to dissolve Parliament.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen sent their "sincere apologies" to those affected, but assured royal fans that their appearances in Portsmouth and Normandy in June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day will go ahead as scheduled.

Other events will be affected, although the full details have not been released.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result." If the Conservative Party is voted out of government, the King will be set for the third prime minister of his short reign.

He welcomed Mr Sunak as his second PM just six weeks after acceding to the throne, following the resignation of Liz Truss. The King and the PM are understood to have met at Buckingham Palace after Charles' Prince's Trust Awards reception.

Royals abroad

The King and Queen won't be the only ones representing the country abroad when they visit France next month.

While they are due to join the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, Prince William is due to mark the poignant anniversary alongside the Canadian government at Juno Beach Centre.

He will be joined by Canadian armed forces personnel and World War II veterans. The father-of-three is also expected to attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach.

William will be joined by veterans and 25 world heads of state. The trip will mark the Prince's first overseas visit since his wife's diagnosis, and the first overseas visit for the King since he was also diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

Charles' health update

In recent weeks, Charles has been seen making more public appearances, including a visit to a cancer treatment centre, and the hosting of two garden parties.

Sources stressed that despite the royal's more public role, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for an undisclosed form of the disease.

During a recent visit to Wiltshire, the monarch spoke to army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck about his recovery as they discussed their treatment.

The veteran told King Charles that he underwent chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer and lost his sense of taste, to which the King replied the same had happened to him, according to Metro.