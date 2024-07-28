Prince William and Princess Kate's surprisingly normal car collection

From humble first cars to big SUVs and state-of-the-art EVs, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a shared motoring passion. We're used to seeing the couple step out of luxury limousines, but they also enjoy driving themselves.

Join us for a trip down memory lane as we look back at the surprising variety of cars that have received William and Kate's royal seal of approval.

Volkswagen Golf - William

© Getty Prince William learned to drive in a humble silver Ford Focus Mk 1

The first time William was pictured behind the wheel was way back in 1999 on the Highgrove Estate after passing his driving test in a modest Mk 1 Ford Focus.

It was just five weeks after his 17th birthday and followed 20 driving lessons. The Prince applied for his practical test after sitting the theory exam one day after his birthday.

© Getty Prince William behind the wheel of his first car - a VW Golf

Passing his driving test meant that William was able to drive his Volkswagen Golf, which was a birthday present from his father - Prince Charles

Volkswagen Golf - Kate

Co-incidentally, Kate Middleton, his future wife and now Princess of Wales, owned a VW Golf at around the same time.

She bought the car in 2001 while she was at the University of St Andrews, where she met William.

Audi A3

© Alamy Kate soon upgraded to an Audi A3 hatchback

In 2007, Kate gave her Golf to her brother James, and upgraded to a smarter Audi A3 hatchback.

Audi A5

© Getty Another polo event, another Audi. This time Kate's snapped alongside an A5

And the classy cars from the German manufacturer have been a constant throughout William and Kate's car history.

For instance, Kate was pictured leaning on William's Audi A5 as she talked with his Private Secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, while William and Harry were competing in The Chakravarty Cup at the Beaufort Polo Club near Tetbury in 2009.

Audi A7

© Getty The then Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge leaving a polo match in a swish Audi A7

William and Kate were also snapped getting into his new Audi A7 car after the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club, Ascot, in 2012.

Ducati 1198S

© Getty Sometimes two wheels take precedence for Prince William

William also has a passion for bikes. In 2009 he turned up in style on his Ducati 1198S to a play in a polo match - again at Coworth Park. With a blacked-out helmet, the anonymity of riding a bike must have an appeal for one of the world's most famous people.

Aston Martin DB6 MKII Vantage Volante

© Getty Flashback to the Royal Wedding of 2011 when the royal couple headed for Clarence House in the Prince of Wales' Aston Martin DB6

Arguably the car most associated with William and Kate is the Aston Martin DB6 MKII Vantage Volante the newlyweds borrowed to drive from their Buckingham Palace reception in 2011.

William's father, the then Prince of Wales, lent his beloved Aston to the couple and the pictures of them driving off in the car with 'L' plates and ribbons were one of the highlights of their wedding day.

The car itself was a 21st birthday present to Charles from his parents in November 1969.

Range Rover

© Getty William and Kate drove home from hospital with baby Prince George in a trusty Range Rover

Prince William - the then Duke of Cambridge - chose a Range Rover to collect Kate and their newborn son (now Prince George) from St Mary's hospital on July 23, 2013.

Range Rovers have long been a favourite with the Royal Family, and this example became one of the world's most photographed cars that day.

In 2006, it was advertised for sale at £150,000 - about three times the value of an ordinary Range Rover, without the royal heritage.

Audi SUV

© Getty Kate driving to Buckingham Palace in 2019 for the late Queen's Christmas lunch

In 2019, Kate was back behind the wheel of an Audi again - this time an SUV. She drove Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the late Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Land Rover

© Getty Prince William at the wheel of his late grandfather's classic Land Rover

The Royal Family's relationship with Land Rover goes right back to the beginning of the classless 4x4 in 1948 when King George VI, the King's grandfather, was gifted a ceremonial 100th Land Rover ever built.

In 2021, William and Kate paid tribute to Prince Philip by taking one of his beloved Land Rovers to an event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh honouring health workers’ efforts throughout the pandemic.

The Land Rover 1966 2A model belonged to the late Duke of Edinburgh and was loaned to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by the Queen.

Audi RS E-Tron GT

© Getty The Prince of Wales driving all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT

The Prince of Wales got behind the wheel of a high-performance, all-electric Audi RS E-Tron GT in January 2024 to visit in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

DISCOVER: What Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more royals keep in their cars

As ever, William was followed closely followed by his security team - this time in a Land Rover Discovery.