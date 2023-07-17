Inside Brad Pitt’s jaw-dropping multi-million dollar car collection

Brad Pitt, currently stealing attention at the British Grand Prix for his upcoming Formula 1 movie role, is no stranger to the world of high-performance vehicles.

He possesses an enviable collection of automobiles, balancing the blend of classic models and modern marvels, reflecting his keen interest in the motoring universe.

One of the most prized possessions in Brad’s car collection is undoubtedly his Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. This stunning black beauty, which retails at around £290,000, is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine capable of producing 700 horsepower.

Despite its impressive 0-60mph sprint time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 217mph, the Aventador is a rare sight on the streets, given Pitt's penchant for motorcycles and practical SUVs.

The actor's garage also houses a striking 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition, a grand gift from his ex-wife and fellow Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. The elegant coupe features a powerful 6-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and came equipped with a plethora of exclusive extras at its retail price of over £230,000.

Brad’s fondness for practical vehicles is evident in his Mercedes G 55 AMG SUV, believed to be one of his regular drives. This rugged yet luxurious G-Wagon, equipped with a 5.5-litre supercharged V8 producing 493 horsepower, is supposedly from 2008 or earlier.

Further demonstrating his love for unique vehicles, Brad was once spotted in a 2007 BMW Hydrogen 7, a car considered ahead of its time.

The luxury sedan, limited to about 100 units and mainly lent to celebrities and VIPs, was capable of running on hydrogen fuel or standard gasoline, powered by a 6-litre V12 engine.

An advocate for sustainability, Brad owns not one, but two Tesla Model S vehicles. Retailing around $100,000 in the United States, these eco-friendly cars offer impressive electric power, with dual motors producing around 670bhp and reaching a top speed of 155mph.

For his everyday commutes, Brad opts for more conventional options like the mid-range SUV Chevrolet Tahoe from 2014 and a later model Audi Q7. The Tahoe, which retails from around £43,000 in the US, features a powerful 5.3-litre V8 engine generating 320bhp.

The Audi Q7, a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts, boasts a supercharged V6 engine offering practicality and a top speed of 155mph.

However, Brad’s love for motoring doesn't stop at four wheels. He's also reputed for his motorcycle collection, which includes a custom Shinya Kimura, an Indian Larry, a Zero Type 9, a Husqvarna Nuda 900R, an Ecosse Titanium Series XX, and a KTM.

His multifaceted collection of high-end cars and motorcycles testifies to his diverse interests, from luxury and performance to sustainability and practicality.