Prince William & Kate Middleton's royal wedding car was powered by wine and cheese

Watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tie the knot in 2011 was certainly a royal wedding to remember. As thousands of onlookers lined The Mall outside Buckingham Palace to wave on the happy couple, many royal fans may have missed this hidden detail about their nuptials.

Prince William and Duchess Kate left Buckingham Palace after their ceremony in a convertible Aston Martin Volante. It was originally owned by Prince Charles, and was decorated with red, white and blue streamers and rosettes and an 'L' learner plate on the front.

Royal weddings are nothing if not a spectacle. Many will remember the colourful balloons and comical 'JU5T WED' number plate as the newlywed couple beamed at each other driving through the palace gates. Yet royal fans may not know that the Aston Martin was also fuelled by wine and cheese. Yes, you read that right.

The car was gifted to Prince Charles on his 21st birthday from the Queen and was lent to Prince William on his wedding day to drive his bride back to Clarence House, where the royal couple temporarily had a London apartment.

Kate and William left the Palace in the cheese and wine fuelled car

The 72-year-old royal has driven his beloved Aston Martin for over five decades, and in 2008 sought a more sustainable fuel source in a bid to be more environmentally conscious about his methods of travel.

Charles asked Aston Martin himself to make the change, but was met with some resistance from engineers that were left convinced the car would be "ruined" with a bioethanol fuel.

Prince Charles has had the car since his 21st birthday

Swapping out petrol for a renewable energy source, Charles' charcuterie-inspired car is created by fermenting the sugar and starch components of plant byproducts, which Euronews explained can be accomplished using wine and cheese!

The vehicle now runs on a fuel blend made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol. If that's not the most unique royal wedding car, we're not sure what is...

