Prince William and Kate Middleton's Range Rover set to go up for auction Royal fans can purchase a piece of royal history

A Range Rover once used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is set to go up for auction next month, and is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £40,000.

The 2013 Range Rover Vogue SE SUV was originally supplied to Prince William and Kate via Land Rover for their own personal use – the same year they welcomed their first child, Prince George.

The car is set to go under the hammer on 22 May as part of Bonhams MPH May Auction in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

READ: Why Kate Middleton is preparing for double celebrations tomorrow

The Range Rover once used by William and Kate will go up for auction

Range Rovers are the royal family's go-to vehicles and according to the auction website, the L405 model is still used by the family today.

It notes that Land Rovers and Range Rovers used by the royal household have the vehicle registration numbers changed once out of service, however this car is a rare exception to this.

The Range Rover is presented in the 'Baltic Blue' colour scheme, with Almond and Espresso leather interior.

The car has a low mileage of 38,420 miles, and comes equipped with 20" alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, a Meridian sound system and even a drinks fridge.

MORE: 10 times royals ditched their drivers and got behind the steering wheel

MORE: Royal cars: The motors favourited by the younger royal families from Audi to Land Rover

Inside the royal Range Rover

The vehicle also features a range of safety kit including ABS, additional curtain and thorax airbags, plus a range of electronic driver aids such as stability control and emergency brake assist.

The car isn't being sold by the Cambridges. Bonhams says: "The vendor purchased the car in July 2020 from Jardine Lancaster Bracknell, and the vehicle is also supplied with a full service history, a Land Rover warranty until July 2021, and a free Land Rover annual service in 2021 at JLR Slough.

"Overall we are told the car is in excellent condition and drives very well, presenting itself as a rare opportunity to acquire a vehicle with royal roots."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.