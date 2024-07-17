Queen Camilla wears tiara on 77th birthday as she joins King Charles at State Opening of Parliament - live updates

It might have been Her Majesty's birthday but duty called for the Queen as she joined the King at the State Opening of Parliament.

It is the monarch's duty as head of state to formally open each new session of Parliament amid tradition and customs dating back centuries.

It comes just 12 days after Charles appointed new prime minister Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace following Labour's victory in the general election.

WATCH: Charles delivers King's Speech at State Opening of Parliament

After travelling from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, Charles and Camilla put on their robes of state as they entered the Palace of Westminster.

The King wore the Imperial State Crown, which contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, five rubies and more than 270 pearls and weighs more than a kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the Queen sported the George IV Diadem, which dates back to 1820 and contains 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls.

The King opened Parliament and delivered his speech from the throne in the Lords' Chamber, with his words written by the newly elected Government – the first Labour one of his reign – setting out their agenda for Parliament's new session.

Charles said the Government's programme will be "based upon the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all" with the announcements of draft laws on nationalising the railways and to speed up the delivery of "high-quality infrastructure and housing".

The State Opening comes after Charles and Camilla visited the Channel Islands for an official trip, with the Queen seen sporting a bandage in Guernsey on Tuesday as she nursed a sprained ankle.

The royal family shared a beautiful photograph of the Queen on Instagram Stories, showing her wearing a green leaf print dress as she greeted the crowds at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2023.

And the Prince and Princess of Wales chose an image of Camilla, taken by Kate and used for a special royal edition of Country Life in 2023, for their birthday message.

1/ 8 © Getty Crown regalia The Imperial State Crown was transported in a carriage ahead of the King's arrival, along with the Cap of Maintenance and Sword of State. The carriages were escorted on their way by troopers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.



2/ 8 The Imperial State Crown is carried on a cushion at the House of Lords. The Imperial State Crown, which is set with over 3,000 stones, was originally made for Queen Victoria's coronation in 1838 by Rundell, Bridge & Rundell, the Crown Jewellers.



3/ 8 © Getty The King and Queen make their way Their Majesties travelled from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The black carriage with gilded decorations is the newest in the Royal Mews. It has shock absorbers to stop it from swaying, and heating, internal lights and power windows. It was first used by the Queen at the state opening of Parliament in 2014. The carriage is more than five metres long, weighs over three tonnes and needs six horses to pull it. Built in Australia, it combines traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, and its aluminium body is prevented from swaying by six hydraulic stabilisers.

4/ 8 © Getty Their Majesties arrive The King and Queen make their way from the Norman Porch.

5/ 8 © Getty What the Queen wore Camilla looked beautiful in an off-white silk crepe embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, with the George VI Diadem, a diamond collet necklace, diamond Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a diamond bracelet.

6/ 8 © Getty Robes of State In the Royal Robing Room, Charles and Camilla put on the Robes of Estate before making their way through the Royal Gallery. The King also put on the Imperial State Crown for the ceremony.



7/ 8 © Getty Procession The King and Queen led a royal procession into the House of Lords.

8/ 8 © Getty The King's Speech Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would "fix the foundations of this nation" but "rebuilding our country will not happen overnight" as he set out his plans in the King's Speech.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' summer of sport