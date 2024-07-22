Prince Joachim and Princess Marie share rare photo of blended family during summer break

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie shared a rare photograph of their blended family as they enjoyed their summer holiday – and the kids have grown so much!

The Danish royal couple have returned to their favourite vacation home Château de Cayx in France from Washington D.C. in the US, where they are currently living with their children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 12.

The snap showed Henrik and Athena posing in the gardens of the property in southern France with their half-brothers, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on 22 July.

Nikolai and Felix are Joachim's sons from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The four youngsters, who were dressed smart-casually, were also joined by their dog, a Bichon Frise named Cerise.

The stunning rolling countryside of the Danish royal family's estate can be seen behind them, complete with vineyards, which have produced wine for centuries.

The accompanying caption read: "His Excellency Count Felix has a birthday and is turning 22 today. The Count celebrates his birthday at Château de Cayx in France with his family."

While Prince Joachim, 55, has worked as the defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C. since last September, his eldest sons, are carving out careers of their own.

Count Nikolai has a successful modelling career, but he also graduated from graduated from Copenhagen Business School with a Master of Science in Merchandising degree in June.

Meanwhile, Felix, who was previously enrolled at the Royal Danish Military Academy, has a modelling gig at luxury jewellers, Georg Jensen.

Both Henrik and Athena are continuing their education in Washington D.C, following the family's move from Paris last summer.

Recreating memories

Nikolai also delighted followers of his personal Instagram account as he recreated a generational photograph at Château de Cayx.

The model leaned out of the shutters in a snap that is reminiscent of his father, Prince Joachim, and his late grandfather, Prince Henrik, who died aged 83 in 2018.

"Three generations, same place, years apart," Nikolai captioned the shots.

One follower commented: "Wow. Love this recreation. As someone not from Denmark, your grandfather was such a character! He is missed. Wishing a lot of blessings to your family!"

Nikolai responded: "He is indeed very missed."

Prince Henrik and Queen Margrethe bought the château in France in 1974, with the couple and their family making it a tradition to spend several weeks at the property every summer.

Royal titles removed

In 2022, Queen Margrethe stripped Joachim's four children of their royal titles, in a shock move. Margrethe claimed she wanted her four grandchildren to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails".

It means that Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are now titled Count of Countess of Monpezat, instead of Prince or Princess.

The decision caused major upset within the family – with Margrethe later taking the unprecedented step of apologising to her grandchildren.

While Joachim, Marie and their children are spending the summer in France, Joachim's brother, King Frederik and Queen Mary have taken up residence at Gråsten Palace in the Jutland region of southern Denmark, as is tradition for the monarch.

While they have been joined by Queen Margrethe, 84, who abdicated in January, and their youngest children, 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, the Danish court has confirmed that Crown Prince Christian, 18, is acting as regent while Frederik and Mary take a brief vacation abroad.

