Crown Princess Mary reunites with Princess Marie in Paris

Crown Princess Mary was reunited with sister-in-law, Princess Marie, as the Danish royals celebrated Count Henrik's confirmation in Paris on Thursday.

The service took place privately in Frederikskirken – The Danish Church in Paris.

Ahead of their 14-year-old son's confirmation, his proud parents, Prince Joachim, 53, and Princess Marie, 47, shared a touching video from Henrik's christening in 2009. Watch below…

The family currently live in the French capital, where the prince has been working as Defence Attaché at the Danish Embassy since 2020.

They were joined for the special celebration by their 11-year-old daughter, Countess Athena, and Joachim's sons from his previous marriage to Countess Alexandra: Count Nikolai, 23, and Count Felix, 20.

© Shutterstock Princess Marie and Prince Joachim pose for a family photo

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary attended their nephew's special day

© Shutterstock Prince Henrik was named after his late grandfather

Marie looked stunning in a fuchsia co-ord by Emporio Armani, while her daughter, Athena, wore a floral dress from Mango.

Nikolai, Felix and Henrik matched their father Joachim in suits and ties.

Crown Prince Frederik, who is the heir to the Danish throne, travelled to France to attend his nephew's special day.

He was joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mary, and their children, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Mary with youngest daughter, Princess Josephine

Crown Princess Mary opted for a patterned Zimmermann dress, while Isabella matched her mother in a peach blazer and top with white trousers. Josephine borrowed her mother's lemon pleated dress and navy blazer, both by Prada.

Meanwhile, Frederik and Vincent donned blue suits, while Christian opted for a double-breasted khaki jacket and trousers.

Their family outing comes just days after Frederik paid a sweet tribute to his wife Mary on Mother's Day in Denmark on Sunday – which also coincided with their 19th wedding anniversary.

© Shutterstock Princess Marie wowed in a bright pink ensemble

© Shutterstock Marie and Joachim are moving to the US this summer

Joachim, Marie, Henrik and Athena are set for a big move to Washington DC in the US this summer. The prince will take up a new role under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC.

The couple's move comes just months after Queen Margrethe stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

The decree, which came into effect on 1 January, meant that Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are now titled Count of Countess of Monpezat.

The decision caused major controversy within the family – with Margrethe later taking the unprecedented step of apologising to Joachim and his children.

Queen Margrethe, 83, was not among the guests at her grandson Henrik's confirmation. The Danish monarch underwent back surgery in February, and while she has recovered well from the operation, she is only undertaking a reduced level of activity as part of her rehabilitation.

