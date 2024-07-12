Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary are in summer mode for Trooping the Colour at Danish Castle – see pictures
Digital Cover royalty© Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary are in summer mode at royal event – see pictures

The Danish royals looked to be enjoying the sunshine

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
10 hours ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark gave a masterclass in casual summer style on Friday as they stepped out to watch the changing of the guard outside their summer residence. 

Gråsten Palace, located in the Jutland region of southern Denmark, has been the royals' traditional abode during the summer months for nearly a hundred years. 

The new royals looked comfortable in their roles following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II earlier this year. The king kept it casual in a short-sleeved blue shirt and white chinos, while the queen wore a light blue and beige cardigan over her white skirt and top. 

See the best pictures from the day below... 

Brace up!© Getty

Brace up!

King Frederick stood to attention as the smartly dressed guards marched by.

A royal wave© Getty

A royal wave

The couple smiled and waved at royal fans who'd come to watch the occasion.

Loyal companion© Getty

Loyal companion

The family dog Grace was centre-stage as she photo-bombed the occasion. The border collie has grown up from when the royals first shared a photograph of her back in 2017.

The royal family revealed their new puppy was related to their beloved family dog Ziggy
Grace was first pictured at Gråsten Palace
A royal spectacle© Instagram

A royal spectacle

"It is a tradition that when the regent stays at the southern Jutland castle, the Royal Lifeguard marches through the city every day to a guard parade at the castle, and every Friday the shift of the guard ends with an atmospheric concert in the castle yard," said the official Instagram account of the Danish royal family.

The history of Gråsten Palace 

It's a royal location with a difficult past, as the castle has burned down twice over the years, once in 1603 and later in 1757.  

The palace is an idyllic place to spend the summer

What is now the south wing of the palace was built two years later in 1759, and the rest of the current structure was built in 1842. In 1935, the palace was given to the late King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, the latter of whom planned for the palace's garden to be re-shaped in the English style, described by the royal family's website as: "Open lawns, large sections of bushes, rose and flower beds and a view out to the surrounding lake and forest landscape".  

Queen Ingrid's work was continued by her daughter Queen Margrethe II after her death in 2000. 

Its use in the royal family 

There is no public access to the palace, apart from limited visiting hours to the church, which was the only surviving building after the fire of 1757. The Danish royal family use Gråsten Palace as their residence during the summer months. 

