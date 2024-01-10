Prince Joachim of Denmark to attend brother Crown Prince Frederik's accession without wife or children who were stripped of titles

Sunday marks a huge day in Danish royal history as Crown Prince Frederik will accede to the throne following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe, after 52 years. However, although the accession will be a momentous event, some members of the royal family won't be in attendance. Prince Joachim, the king-to-be's younger brother, will be there to support his sibling but he will do so without his wife, Princess Marie, or any of his children.

A statement from the royal palace's press officer revealed that Marie will stay in Washington, where the couple now live while Prince Joachim works as an attaché to the Ministry of Defence. The palace spokesperson also commented on the fact that the pair's children will not be attending, saying: "Prince Joachim will be there, but the children go to school, there is no special reason," before confirming that Joachim will leave the country the following day.

© Getty Joachim's four children were stripped of their royal titles at the beginning of 2023

The family have appeared to show signs of tension since Queen Margrethe decided to strip Joachim's children of their HRH titles in late 2022, instead making them counts and countess of Monpezat – a change which took effect from the start of last year. The change affected Joachim and Marie's two children, 14-year-old Henrik, and 11-year-old Athena, as well as the sons the prince shares with his ex-wife Alexandra: Nikolai, 24 and Felix, 21.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his family

Speaking at the time, Joachim made an unprecedented public statement about his mother's decision, saying: "We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand." The queen went on to apologise for the shake-up, which still sees her grandchildren retain their places in the line of succession.

© Getty The Danish royals celebrating Queen Margrethe's 70th Birthday in 2010

In a heartfelt statement shared to her official social media accounts, she said: "It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family."

Sunday's event will see the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, proclaim the new monarch King Frederik X from the balcony of Christianborg Palace.

It comes after Queen Margrethe made a speech and posted a statement to the official royal family website on 31 December, in which she announced: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 – 52 years after I followed my beloved father – I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik…

© Getty Queen Margrethe with the heir to the throne

"Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me…

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year's address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

