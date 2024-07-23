Charles Spencer's incredible family discovery at Althorp has royal fans saying the same thing

Earl Charles Spencer thrilled fans at the weekend when he made an incredible discovery at his Northamptonshire estate, Althorp.

The podcast host and historian, who has slowly been renovating his ancestral home, unearthed a sepia photograph of his grandfather Jack Spencer which he later shared with his Instagram followers.

The snapshot showed Charles' grandfather posing for a smart portrait dressed in a tweed jacket, a collared shirt, a waistcoat and a tie. Alongside the image, Charles, 60, shared an anecdote about his relative which he dubbed a "long forgotten family drama."

His caption read: "Just found this photograph of my grandfather Jack Spencer, taken in 1909 when he was 16.

"It accompanied a tale about him having a bad fall from his horse, Gazette - a grey mare - while riding on Harlestone Heath, near Althorp.

"The Westminster Gazette reported: 'He is making progress towards recovery.' A long forgotten family drama…"

Charles' followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with many racing to highlight the similarities between Jack and Charles' great nephew, Prince George.

"I can see a strong resemblance to you Earl Spencer! It’s great to hear these family stories that form part of history," wrote one, while a second noted: "Wow! A bit of a resemblance to the young Prince George!" and a third added: "He looks like Prince George!"

Althorp's incredible history

The Grade I listed stately home boasts a sprawling estate and is located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on an incredible 13,000 acres, with the house and gardens comprising 550 of those. Charles became custodian of the estate after the death of his father John in 1992.

Princess Diana was laid to rest on an island on Oval Lake in the grounds of the house but her resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public. There is also a poignant temple opposite the ornamental lake where visitors can leave floral tributes.

Althorp is open for a few months in the summer, for guests to tour the gardens and house.