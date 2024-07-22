The hidden detail in Prince George's birthday portrait many fans missed

A new photo of Prince George taken by his mother the Princess of Wales was released on Monday to celebrate the future King's 11th birthday.

But some royal fans may have missed one small detail as the black-and-white snap was uploaded to William and Kate's official Instagram account.

It turns out the picture that appeared on the couple's main feed was a slightly cropped version of the original photo, and cut out George's hands.

© The Princess of Wales The photo of Prince George shared on the Wales' Instagram account is a cropped version of the original

The full version was uploaded to their Instagram Stories, very sweetly revealing that the royal tween is actually wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

Kensington Palace declined to reveal who gave George the accessory.

His mother Kate, 42, took the photo earlier this month in Windsor. The snap shows George beaming at the camera, leaning slightly forwards as he sits on a stone bench, and looking very smart and grown-up in his suit.

© The Princess of Wales The full version revealed George is sporting a friendship bracelet on his left wrist

The caption read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

In line with the new precedent they set for Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday in May and Prince Louis' sixth birthday in April, William and Kate posted the image directly on social media on George's special day on 22 July, rather than under embargo to the press as was the tradition.

Attending the Euros

George's birthday portrait may well have been taken ahead of his appearance at the Euros in mid-July as he seems to be sporting the same outfit.

© Getty Images George appears to be wearing the same suit he donned for the Euros final earlier this month

The Prince travelled to Germany with his father William to watch England vs Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Sadly there was heartache for the Three Lions as they lost 2-1, with Spain securing a last-minute goal to take home the trophy.

George shares his parents' love of sport, joining them at various major events in recent years, including the Six Nations, Wimbledon, and the Euros. And like his father, William, he's an avid Aston Villa follower.

Royal friendship bracelets

The youngster isn't the only one of his siblings who appears to have a liking for friendship bracelets.

On the same day that George was attending the Euros final, his younger sister Princess Charlotte joined their mother Kate at the Wimbledon men's singles final.

LISTEN: Royals and their love of sport revealed

Proving to be her mother's mini-me when it comes to style, Charlotte, nine, accessorised her summer dress with a series of bracelets, including one that featured her name in Arabic script.

Another was a gold link bracelet featuring a turquoise nazar amulet, said to ward off bad luck, while Charlotte also wore two friendship bracelets in pink and green, perhaps inspired by her outing to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour last month.

© Getty Princess Charlotte is also a fan of friendship bracelets

George and Charlotte's grandfather, King Charles, has also been spotted wearing a similar braided friendship bracelet, this time in red and yellow, prompting royal fans to suggest it may have been a gift from Kate.

His Majesty was first spotted wearing it on a visit to Cardiff on 11 July and again in Jersey last week.

© Getty Images His Majesty also wore a friendship bracelet during his visit to the Channel Islands last week