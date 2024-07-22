Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton breaks birthday tradition for Prince George with another major change
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
George and Kate at Christmas concert 2022© Getty

Princess Kate breaks birthday tradition for Prince George with another major change

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son celebrated his 11th birthday on 22 July

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales broke another long-standing tradition with the release of a new photograph of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday on Monday.

While there has always been a precedent for Prince William and Kate to share official images under embargo to the press on the eve of their children's birthdays, the new portrait of George was posted straight to social media on his birthday on 22 July.

It's a long-running tradition the couple first changed back in April for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with the photograph of the youngster lying barefoot on a blanket on the grass shared on their X and Instagram accounts on his special day on 23 April.

William and Kate proceeded to do the same for Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday on 2 May.

The change in the way the Waleses release new photographs of their children was understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing amid Kate's ongoing cancer treatment, with her diagnosis first revealed in March.

Prince George's 13th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales© The Princess of Wales
Prince George's 11th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales

It also avoided the uproar sparked by the Princess's digitally altered Mother's Day photo. Kate issued a public apology in March when an image William took of the Princess with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis was found to have been edited. 

The portrait was withdrawn by picture agencies over concerns it had been manipulated after discrepancies were spotted in the photograph.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince George's best moments

Breaking another royal tradition

In another major change, Kate, who has long taken the official photographs of her children, chose to take the snap of black and white in another departure from tradition.

Kate Middleton taking photographs in Canada, 2011© Getty
Kate has long had a passion for photography and art

Pictures of George, Charlotte and Louis have always been released in colour, but this time the future king was snapped in black and white as he smiled on a stone bench on the family's estate in Windsor.

It comes after William and Kate asked photographer and friend, Millie Pilkington, to take the official photograph of George on his milestone tenth birthday in 2023.

View post on Instagram
 

The image showed the young prince, wearing a checked shirt and khaki trousers, sitting on some steps in the gardens at Windsor.

George's last public appearance

The Prince travelled to Berlin in Germany with his father William to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final, but sadly encountered heartbreak as they were defeated by Spain.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' summer of sport

William also took George and Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley stadium – which coincided with William's 42nd birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the US singer in a backstage selfie, while Taylor's boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, said the royal children were "an absolute delight".

George also joined his family, including mum Kate, at Trooping the Colour in June to mark the King's official birthday.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More