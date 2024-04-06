Princess Charlene is a vision in fitted leather trousers and metallic silk blouse

Princess Charlene delighted fans in the most eye-catching blouse and blazer as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert II for the opening of Amazonico restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

Pulling out all of the stops for the occasion, Charlene of Monaco oozed glamour in an Akris metallic blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a pussybow neckline, paired with fitted leather trousers, and an Akris boucle blazer with delicate fringe detailing. Boucle blazers have become a royal fashion favourite, and we've seen everyone from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle sporting the elegant trend.

The royal rounded off the evening ensemble with a pair of Gianvito Rossi black leather pumps with small stiletto heels, keeping her accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold earrings. Charlene wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for a soft glam makeup look that consisted of a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of black mascara, and a nude lip with a hint of shine.

Prince Albert also looked smart for the occasion, wearing a pair of grey suit trousers paired with a navy suit jacket, a white shirt, and a colourful tie.

Princess Charlene’s grand palace opens doors to guests

The official Instagram account for the Monegasque royals shared a carousel of photos from the restaurant opening, with the caption that translated to: "About last night, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurated the new Amazonico restaurant located on the roof terrace of Cafe de Paris.

"On this occasion, the royal couple unveiled the inaugural plaque in the presence of S.A.S Princess Stephanie M. and Mr. Louis Ducruet, Mrs Camille Gottlieb, Mrs Melaine Antoinette de Massy, M. Stephane Valeri and M. Ferret Sahenk, President of Dream International."

It's not the only time in recent weeks that Princess Charlene has blown fans away with her dazzling outfits. Last month, the mother-of-two looked incredible in an Elie Saab sparkling jumpsuit as she hosted the Rose Ball in Monaco.

© Getty

The fitted one-piece featured a plunging neckline and a belted waist, finished with pinstripe sequin embellishments that embodied the evening's disco theme.

The former Olympic swimmer paired the jumpsuit with a glittering clutch bag also by Elie Saab, and royal fans were particularly enchanted by her new pixie cut hairdo, marking one of the many times that Charlene has rocked a new hairstyle in the last six months.