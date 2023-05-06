Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, Rishi Sunak and other royals and world leaders attend King Charles's coronation

More than 2,200 guests make up the congregation at Westminster Abbey

The big day is finally here as guests arrive at Westminster Abbey for King Charles's coronation, including foreign royals, world leaders and more.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were among the first royals to confirm their attendance for the historic occasion in London.

The couple will be joined by a number of royals from households from around the world, including King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

It comes after the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, hosted a pre-coronation reception for foreign royals, world leaders and overseas guests at Buckingham Palace.

Heading up the world leaders are Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, US First Lady, Jill Biden, who represented her husband, President Joe Biden, and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

© Getty Emma Thompson dazzled in red

© Getty Nick Cave and Rowan Williams arriving

Who is on the guest list for King Charles's coronation?

More than 2,200 people are among the congregation at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's joint coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Guests include members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Wales family will ride in the first carriage in the procession

© Getty King Charles greeted all guests at that attended the reception at Buckingham Palace, including Prince Albert II of Monaco

Camilla's children and grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles will also be in attendance, as well as extended members of the King's family.

The congregation will also include international representatives from 203 countries, including approximately 100 Heads of State, alongside community and charity champions.

Here is the full list of who will be seated in the Abbey:

Members of the Royal Family

Family members and friends of Their Majesties

Members of Foreign Royal Families

Heads of State and Foreign Ministers

Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers

Members of the Government, Parliament and Devolved Administrations, including former Prime Ministers

Lord-Lieutenants and Lord Provosts

Representatives from the Church and other faiths

Representatives from the Defence Services, including serving and former Armed Forces personnel

Representatives from The King’s patronages, including The Prince’s Trust and The Prince’s Foundation

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Public Service organisations and the emergency services

Representatives from The Queen Consort’s patronages

Representatives from the Law

Nobel Prize Winners

British Empire Medal recipients

Representatives from the Realms nominated by the High Commissions

What will happen after the coronation service?

Following the service, the newly-crowned King and Queen Consort will make their way back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

The route will pass through Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

© Getty The Princess of Wales at the pre-coronation reception

© Getty King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen Consort will then receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from the military troops on parade.

They are then expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside working members of the royal family.

What is happening across the coronation weekend?

People are invited to gather for a "coronation big lunch" on Sunday, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

And on Sunday evening, a star-studded coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among the performers.

The Big Help Out will take place on Monday 8 May, a bank holiday, which aims to encourage people to help out in their local community.

