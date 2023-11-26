Best dressed royals, stars and socialites at the Débutantes Ball 2023: Angelina Jordan, Countess Lara-Cosima, more

On Saturday night, a fleet of exceptionally talented debutantes slipped into the illustrious Shangri-La Paris for an evening that married haute couture with gilded glamour.

Le Bal des Débutantes is an annual occasion organised by Ophélie Renouard and held to celebrate honourable young women from Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, while raising money for charity.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

This year, the focus was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Washington based World Central Kitchen that provides meals to the most vulnerable in the wake of global crisis.

21 fashionable debs from well known-families, aged between 17-21 years old, were invited to the glittering event. From Olympians to entrepreneurs, businesswomen to artists, each honourable young maven was accompanied by a cavalier dressed in white tie; which ranged from boyfriends to brothers, friends or family members.

So who are this year's diamonds of the season? Keep scrolling to meet the 2023 débutantes.

Best dressed at Le Bal des Débutantes

Princess Lissie Sellassie © Le Bal / Olivier Borde / Bestimage Princess Lissie Selassie was an angelic beauty in a billowing white Lanvin gown and bold, colourful jewellery by V MUSE. The royal's father is the great grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia. Lissie lives in LA and has just graduated in Molecular, Cell, and Development Biology. Gregory Peck's grandson, Harper, is her cavalier.

Honor d’Andlau-Hombourg © Le Bal / Olivier Borde / Bestimage Honor looked breathtaking in a metallic, strapless gown that fell to the floor like liquid metal. Her striking ensemble is courtesy of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture, who also created her mother’s wedding gown. The Parisian débutante donned glittering diamond drop earrings by V MUSE and rocked glossy Hollywood waves styled by hairstylist Alexander von Trentini. Her brother Darius is her cavalier.

Lara Connor © Le Bal / Olivier Borde / Bestimage Lara danced into Le Bal des Débutantes in a colourful tulle gown by Carolina Herrera. The 19-year-old fashionista is currently pursuing a degree in Government at Georgetown University in Washington DC. Her mother, Marina Rust is a contributor at Vogue. Lara's best friend Patrick Bennett is her cavalier.

Countess Lara-Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Looking visionary in an ethereal grey dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, Countess Lara-Cosima's gown embodied the signature silhouette of Gaultier's haute couture. Countess Lara-Cosima is the daughter of Oscar-winning film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, best known for writing and directing The Lives of Others, which gained an Academy Award in 2007. The 20-year-old German star has her built her own TikTok empire, gaining 40 million views over two months while interning for French fashion brands.

Eden Leprevost Blin-Lepreton © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Eden Leprevost Blin-Lepreton twirled into the Shangri-La Paris wearing a larger-than-life green dress designed by Natan. This talented débutante is the daughter of French professional riders. Her mother has been a member of the French jumping team for more than a decade, and has has participated at three Olympic Games and won the gold medal along with her team in 2016. Professional rider Eden became a French champion alongside her mother in 2022. Her cavalier is Theo Ogorzali

Victoria Mestre-Cisneros © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Style muse Victoria channelled old-school Hollywood glamour in a pastel pink dress by Antonio Grimaldi. The brunette socialite dazzled in diamonds by V MUSE and swept her hair into a balletic low bun. Victoria's great-grandfather founded the company "Pepsi Cola" in Venezuela in 1940. Her grandmother is an international art collector who oversees the CIFO foundation, in which her mother is also involved. Her father was a national swimmer representing Venezuela in international competitions, and her uncle also participated in the Olympics. Both her cousins are currently on the Venezuelan national team and will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Archduchess of Austria, Royal Princess of Hungary © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Ildiko Habsburg-Lothringen, who is an Imperial and Royal Princess, embodied regal beauty in a petrol blue Alexis Mabille gown. The 21-year-old royal stepped into the spotlight wearing the Orléans tiara to le Bal, from V MUSE. Her cavalier is HRH Prince Constantin d’Orleans.

Elizabeth Webster © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage 18-year-old Elizabeth Webster looked delightful in a statement lace gown by Guo Pei, but it wasn't necessarily her sartorial prowess that reigned supreme at Le Bal de Débutantes. Elizabeth-Liza lives in South Carolina, where her parents are known for their generosity and philanthropy in their community. The deb won an award at a State Mock Legislative Conference where she helped pass a bill to protect rape victims.

Talitha Stern © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage British débutante Talitha Stern hails from banking royalty. Her ancestors can trace their roots back to 17th century merchant bankers in Frankfurt and have been founders and shareholders in leading banks. The 17-year-old epitomised elegance in a custom dress by Christian Dior and a spellbinding sapphire and diamond necklace by V MUSE jewellery. She is an avid ski racer. Her proudest achievement to date is being named the U18 Anglo-Scottish winner of both the Giant Slalom and Slalom events in 2023 and making it into the top 20 in the French National Skiing Championships.

Angelina Jordan © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Angelina Jordan, 17, donned a turquoise blue dress by Dolce & Gabbana and a siren-like crown provided by V MUSE jewellery. Her tumbling mermaid waves were styled by hairstylist Alexander von Trentini. Angelina is best known for her life-changing audition on Norway's Got Talent, which brought her worldwide recognition at age 7. In 2019, she appeared on the second season of America's Got Talent where her cover version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" brought her much attention and the video of her performance became viral on YouTube, quickly reaching ten million views.

Marchesa Barbara Berlingieri © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Italian style muse Marchesa Barbara Berlingier, fondly known as 'Bibi' is from Venice, was a lady in red wearing a romantic ruffled gown by Giambattista Valli. Bibi lives in the Ca'nova Palazzo with her family, which dates back to the 12th century. She recently graduated from St. Louis High School in Milan and has now started a Bachelor's program in Business and Administration at IE University. Her brother Alberto is her cavalier.

Ella H. McCaw © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage 19-year-old Ella H. McCaw was a modern Cinderella in a frothy powder blue gown by Fovari and breathtaking jewels by V MUSE. The USA deb hailed her proudest achievement as winning the under-25 "racing cars Grand Prix" in Canada. Her cavalier is from Scotland, Archie, Marquess of Lorne who wore his family kilt to le Bal.

Anya Embiricos © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Looking enchanting in green, Anya Embiricos turned heads in an emerald-hued-gown designed by Celia Kritharioti. Complete with a plunge neckline, thigh-split, billowing puffed details and a striking starfish motif, Anya's spellbinding gown didn't go unnoticed as she stepped into the Shangri-La Paris. The 19-year-old's family line on her father's side is one of the oldest Greek shipping families. Her great-grandfather was one of the founders of modern Greek shipping. Anya lives in Malibu in California and she is studying business at University.​​​​