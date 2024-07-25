Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry's emotional reactions to Zara Tindall's Olympic win

The Games took place a year after Zara married rugby star Mike Tindall, who shared updates on his wife's performance throughout her competitions on Twitter.
Eventing combines the discipline of dressage with the endurance of cross-country and skill of show jumping.
Zara, who is a former European and World eventing champion, won a silver medal alongside team members, William Fox-Pitt, Mary King, Nicola Wilson and Tina Cook in front of spectators at Greenwich Park.
After their success, she said: "It's been a real honour to ride with everyone. We've had an amazing week. It's been great, an unreal competition, and when you get one of these [medals] put round your neck, it brings it back to you and you realise everything was worth it."
Take a look back at all the reactions from the likes of William, Kate and Harry in the crowd after Zara and her team's performance.
Arms in the air
There were huge cheers from Autumn Kelly (the then wife of Zara's brother, Peter), Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, William, Kate and Harry as it was announced that Zara's team had taken home the silver. The cousins had been in Greenwich Park to watch Zara in action over the course of three days.
So proud
Cameras caught the reactions of the royals in the stands as the medal presentation began, with Kate, who waved enthusiastically at Zara, having put on a Team GB jacket to keep warm.
Close cousins
The pure joy on Zara's cousins' faces was palpable.
Three cheers
The crowd and the royals went wild as Zara was presented with her silver medal, along with her happy team mates.
Medal presentation
And who got to present her with her medal? None other than Zara's mother and fellow Olympian, the Princess Royal.
Proud family moment
Zara later said of the memorable moment: "It was amazing to receive the medal from my mum."
Happy husband
Proud husband Mike was also waiting in the wings to congratulate his wife on her incredible achievement.
Sporting power couple
The pair are quite the successful sporting couple, with Mike having been part of the winning England rugby squad at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.
