Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry's emotional reactions to Zara Tindall's Olympic win
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Zara's cousins, William and Harry, witnessed the moment she won a silver Olympic medal© Getty

Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry's emotional reactions to Zara Tindall's Olympic win

It was a very proud moment for the royals at the London 2012 Olympics

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall was cheered on by supportive friends and family as she took home a silver medal in team eventing at the London 2012 Olympics, including her cousins, Prince William and his wife, Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Games took place a year after Zara married rugby star Mike Tindall, who shared updates on his wife's performance throughout her competitions on Twitter. 

Eventing combines the discipline of dressage with the endurance of cross-country and skill of show jumping.

Zara, who is a former European and World eventing champion, won a silver medal alongside team members, William Fox-Pitt, Mary King, Nicola Wilson and Tina Cook in front of spectators at Greenwich Park.

After their success, she said: "It's been a real honour to ride with everyone. We've had an amazing week. It's been great, an unreal competition, and when you get one of these [medals] put round your neck, it brings it back to you and you realise everything was worth it."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Zara on following in her parents' footsteps at the Olympics

Take a look back at all the reactions from the likes of William, Kate and Harry in the crowd after Zara and her team's performance.

1/8

William cheers after Zara wins silver© Getty

Arms in the air

There were huge cheers from Autumn Kelly (the then wife of Zara's brother, Peter), Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, William, Kate and Harry as it was announced that Zara's team had taken home the silver. The cousins had been in Greenwich Park to watch Zara in action over the course of three days.  

2/8

William claps and Kate waves as Zara wins silver© Getty

So proud

Cameras caught the reactions of the royals in the stands as the medal presentation began, with Kate, who waved enthusiastically at Zara, having put on a Team GB jacket to keep warm.

3/8

William and Kate wave after Zara wins silver© Getty

Close cousins

The pure joy on Zara's cousins' faces was palpable. 

4/8

Prince William cheers when Zara gets silver medal© Getty

Three cheers

The crowd and the royals went wild as Zara was presented with her silver medal, along with her happy team mates.

5/8

Zara Phillips is presented a silver medal by her mother, Princess Anne, Princess Royal © Getty

Medal presentation

And who got to present her with her medal? None other than Zara's mother and fellow Olympian, the Princess Royal.  

6/8

Zara smiles as she receives her silver medal from her mother Princess Anne© Getty

Proud family moment

Zara later said of the memorable moment: "It was amazing to receive the medal from my mum."

7/8

Mike Tindall puts arm around wife Zara after she wins silver medal© Getty

Happy husband

Proud husband Mike was also waiting in the wings to congratulate his wife on her incredible achievement.

8/8

Great Britain's Zara Phillips with her husband Mike Tindall after they won silver in the Team Eventing Jumping Final on day four of the London Olympic Games at Greenwich Park, London. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty

Sporting power couple

The pair are quite the successful sporting couple, with Mike having been part of the winning England rugby squad at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More