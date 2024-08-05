King Charles relocates to Scottish home after Mey Highland Games

King Charles has relocated to his Scottish home following the annual Mey Highland Games which takes place on the first Saturday in August.

The games are a highlight in the royal family's calendar, with the monarch making regular appearances through the years. The Scottish event features an array of competitions spanning running, tug of war, highland dancing and bagpiping.

© Getty Images Charles attending the Mey Highland Games in 2007

Charles, 75, became chieftain of the games in 2002, taking over from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

It's believed that Charles is now spending time at the Castle of Mey which is located in Caithness on the North coast of Scotland. If he's keeping up with tradition, he'll likely spend a week there, before later reuniting with members of the royal family at Balmoral.

© Getty Images King Charles posing in front of the Castle of Mey

The Queen Mother purchased the Castle of Mey in 1953 which she lovingly restored between 1953 and 1955. She used to spend three weeks at the castle each year in August, before later returning for around ten days in October. Charles inherited the property after her death in 2002.

Whilst the Castle of Mey appears to be the most likely option, there's a chance that Charles may have travelled instead to Birkhall, which is located on the Balmoral estate.

Birkhall is the private residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla and is also a former home of the Queen Mother who described the property as a "little big house".

The Scottish residence holds a special place in His Majesty's heart. It's where he spent part of his honeymoon in 2005 and is also where he retired following his mother's London funeral.

Charles and Camilla's Highland property is a rural haven complete with a thatched fairytale-esque Wendy house which we imagine is a huge hit with the likes of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall

Chatting to Alan Titchmarsh for Country Life, the monarch gushed about Birkhall's garden which he dubbed his "special place." Reflecting on the property's majestic vegetable gardens and flower beds, Charles said: "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I've done, really, is enhance it a bit.

© Getty Images Birkhall is located on the Balmoral estate

"There was only one hedge at Birkhall to begin with, so I put in some more for structure – I love topiary, anyway. It’s all in the details and not overdoing things. You have to be careful about the amount of statuary you put in and having too many objects."

Later this month, Charles and Camilla are expected to host their families at their Scottish residence, Balmoral, with the Castle closing to the public on 11 August. According to The Mail on Sunday, it's believed that Charles is planning to enjoy an extended summer break, staying in Scotland until the end of September or early October.

© Getty Images The late Queen adored spending time at Balmoral

Located in Aberdeenshire, Balmoral is beloved by the royals thanks to the property's 50,000-acre estate which is the perfect spot for walks, picnics, fishing and barbecues. It was regarded as one of the late Queen's favourite residences – a revelation confirmed by Princess Eugenie in the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

"It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, before adding: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time."