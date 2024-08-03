King Charles braves the rain for solo appearance at event loved by late royal

King Charles braved the rain on Saturday as he attended the Mey Highlands Games, kicking off his summer break in style.

The event was first held in 1970 to commemorate the birthday of the late Queen Mother, with the King's grandmother enjoying the event so much that she encouraged organisers to make it a yearly event.

Despite the wet weather, the monarch arrived at the event on Saturday wearing a traditional kilt. The King also wore a tan coat, a tartan tie and a pair of knee-high socks to keep the cold weather away. As he exited a car, the monarch was also seen with an umbrella.

Due to the weather, the royal huddled in a tent alongside other attendees to watch the events, which included a tug-of-war contest and a group of children partaking in a traditional dance.

Charles clearly enjoyed the event, as the royal was seen laughing at several occasions and he grinned as he shook hands with members of the crowd, including a young baby.

The King arrived in Scotland earlier in the week where he visited a giant peat bog in Caithness that has recently been given UNESCO world heritage site status.

Similarly to his appearance at the Mey Games, Charles sported Highland dress including a Sgian Dubh – a dagger hidden in his sock – and had a cornflower in the lapel of his tweed jacket.

The King and Queen are expected to host their families at their Scottish residence, Balmoral, with the Castle closing to the public on 11 August. However, it appears that the monarch hasn't extended an invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

People reported that royal sources confirmed that Harry and Meghan had been snubbed, which has been the case since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Earlier this week, People reported that Harry and Charles were no longer in contact with one another. "He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend of Harry's told the publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Buckingham Palace refused to comment when asked by HELLO! about Harry and Charles' private contact.

