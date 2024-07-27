Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dine like a royal at one of the King Charles's favourite Scottish retreats
King Charles outside the Castle of Mey

Dine like a royal at one of the King Charles's favourite Scottish retreats

The Castle of Mey was once home to the Queen Mother

Emily Nash
Emily Nash - London
Royal Editor
2 minutes ago
King Charles is opening one of his favourite Scottish retreats to private diners this summer, offering visitors a unique chance to follow in his footsteps.

For the first time, members of the public can book an exclusive dining experience at the Castle of Mey, once home to the Queen Mother and still a summer holiday base for the monarch.

Groups of up to 12 can take a Champagne tour of the 16th Century castle in Caithness before enjoying a bespoke three-course menu created by a local chef.

Dinner will be served at The King’s Table in the Dining Room, which His Majesty still uses, with the option of a whisky or gin tasting in the Drawing Room and live music from a piper to follow.

Guests can dine at The King's table at the Castle of Mey
Guests can dine at The King's table

Guests can already stay overnight at the luxurious Granary Lodge at the Castle, between April and October, but the dining experience will be available year round when the King is not in residence.

The five-star guesthouse overlooks the Pentland Firth, with views to Orkney on a clear day and sometimes even the Northern Lights.

Dining experience at Castle of Mey
Guests can enjoy a bespoke three-course menu created by a local chef

Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother bought the Castle in 1952, following the death of her husband King George VI. She spent three weeks there each August and another ten days in October. In 1996 she gifted it to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, which opened it to the public for the first time after her death in 2002.

It now attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year and is open seven days a week from May to September, apart from a period in late July and early August when the King and Queen return there for a holiday.

Guests can stay in the Granary Lodge at the Castle of Mey
Guests can stay in the Granary Lodge

Since 2019, all proceeds from tours, stays, and now dining experiences, go to The King's Foundation, which looks after the historic property and its gardens. The charity also offers education courses for over 15,000 students annually, health and wellbeing programmes for nearly 2,000 people every year and supports traditional arts and crafts.

For more information visit: www.castleofmey.org.uk

