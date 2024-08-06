Princess Anne, 73, arrives in Scotland ahead of royal family break

The Princess Royal may be recovering from a concussion, but it hasn't stopped her from getting on with things in true Princess Anne fashion.

On Monday, Anne, 73, was pictured arriving at Edinburgh Castle's Esplanade for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Her Royal Highness was met by Jason Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of the Tattoo, shortly before receiving the salute.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Anne arrived in Edinburgh to fulfil her role as 'salute taker'

Anne attended the exciting event to fulfil her prestigious role as 'Salute Taker' for the show. The equestrian donned a classic beige coat over what appeared to be a forest green suit jacket.

Meanwhile, her shoes matched in a navy blue hue and featured a subtle tartan pattern. She swept her locks back into a soft French twist, making way for her elegant drop-pearl earrings. The Princess also added a red and gold brooch.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images The Princess Royal donned a Scottish-inspired ensemble

Accessorising her ensemble, she added a red and navy blue tartan scarf in a nod to the location.

Following the salute, Anne took her seat in the royal box. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is described as "an experience like no other," bringing together the British Military with international performances to form a spectacular show.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Her Royal Highness' arrival at the Scottish capital came just days after she touched down from Paris

This year’s show, named Journeys, honoured the seafarers who courageously traverse the oceans to connect people and cultures across continents.

As Patron of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, The Princess Royal has shown her support for the Tattoo since 2006. She previously attended rehearsals at Redford Barracks to meet cast members and those working behind the scenes to create the iconic spectacle.

The trip comes just days after Anne returned from Paris, where she spent two weeks watching the nail-biting Olympic Games.

The royal touched down in France before the opening ceremony and met with members of Team GB. She was then seen soaking up tons of history-making sport, attending the rugby sevens, swimming, equestrian, hockey, and rowing events with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

