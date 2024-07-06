Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips steps out at British Grand Prix after Princess Anne leaves hospital
Digital Cover royalty© Alamy

Peter Phillips steps out at British Grand Prix after Princess Anne leaves hospital

The Princess Royal's son is heavily involved in the sport…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
6 minutes ago
Peter Phillips was beaming as he arrived at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, following his mum, Princess Anne's, discharge from hospital.

The Princess Royal's son donned a navy blue waterproof jacket, a matching jersey and a crisp white shirt as he arrived in Northamptonshire ahead of Practice 3. 

A photo of Peter Phillips smiles at Silverstone© Alamy
Princess Anne's son was beaming as he arrived at Silverstone

The 46-year-old has recently returned to work in Formula 1 and since graduating from the University of Exeter in 2000, has had multiple roles linked to the high-octane sport.

His most recent venture made him head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment.

Peter Phillips was all-smiles as he attended the race course© Alamy
King Charles' nephew has worked in the sport since graduating in 2000

Meanwhile, straight after his time at university, King Charles' nephew worked for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and then for Williams racing team, where he was sponsorship accounts manager.

Peter's appearance at the race course comes one week after his mother Princess Anne was discharged from the hospital following an incident involving a horse. 

The Princess Royal left the Southmead Hospital in Bristol following a five-day precautionary stay after being injured at her home estate Gatcombe Park.

During her stay, her doting husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, visited the equestrian, bringing her "treats from home" to make her comfortable. 

Sir Tim Laurence had lunch with the Princess at the hospital© Getty
Sir Tim Laurence had lunch with the Princess when he visited her with "treats from home"

Upon Anne leaving the hospital, Tim said in a statement: "‘I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

What happened to Anne?

HELLO! understands that Anne was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in the Princess Royal sustaining minor wounds to the head. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

While the exact cause of her injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs. 

Anne's daughter, and fellow equestrian, Zara Tindall also paid her mother a visit during her stay.

