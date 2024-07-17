Princess Anne's disciplined morning routine at 73 is so wholesome

Cast your mind back to when a tweet shared to X, formerly Twitter, detailing the late Princess Margaret's (rather concerning, but undeniably fabulous) morning routine set the Internet alight.

The excerpt came from Craig Brown's best selling 2017 royal biography, Ma’am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret. From dozing in bed until the late morning to sipping on vodka at midday, Princess Margaret's leisurely morning rituals also involved a bath run by her lady-in-waiting, followed by a grazing board of "half a dozen native and continental cheeses."

In contrast, Princess Anne's morning routine is far less decadent than her late aunt's. Hailed for her unshakable work ethic and unwavering loyalty to her work, it comes as no surprise the 73-year-old Princess Royal's wake-up call is considerably down to earth.

From her unusual breakfast to her favourite dawn pastime, here's everything we know about Princess Anne's morning routine…

A right royal breakfast © Getty Princess Anne has a sugary start to her mornings Princess Anne reportedly likes to start her day with a bowl of fruit, kickstarting her metabolism with a naturally sugary kick. Not one to indulge in waste, the Princess Royal has been said to enjoy fruit even when it's turning bad.

Collecting eggs © Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne is said to collect her own eggs each morning from her Gatcombe Park estate Much like her brother King Charles' Highgrove estate, the royal's Gatcombe Park estate is "self-sufficient" which lots of fresh produce being grown on site. The Lady wrote that the Princess "enjoys collecting eggs herself for breakfast." Mature chickens lay eggs every day, meaning the royal most likely partakes in the early-morning pastime whenever she is home and not travelling for work.