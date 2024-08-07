King Charles' cousin Sarah Chatto looks almost identical to unexpected royal in unearthed photo

Lady Sarah Chatto is one of the most popular royals among members of the Firm, and while many eager royal fans have pointed out her likeness to the late Queen Elizabeth, Lady Sarah has another lookalike within the family.

An unearthed photo of the royal from back in 1984 showed her looking a lot like Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. See their incredible likeness in the image below.

The pair look incredibly similar

One sweet detail about the relationship between the two royals is that Lady Sarah is Louise's godmother.

Much like the Duchess, the Queen was a huge fan of Lady Sarah and was even said to have "adored" her. The pair grew incredibly close following the death of Princess Margaret in 2002. The Queen often allowed her niece to accompany her to her favorite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge, in Aberdeenshire.

Sarah also has an incredible bond with King Charles. The pair are said to enjoy spending downtime painting together at Balmoral when the opportunity arises. Sarah was also a chief bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Princess Diana.

© Getty Lady Sarah has a close relationship with her fellow royal family members

Meanwhile, Lady Louise has been coming into her own. Currently a university student at St. Andrews, like her cousin Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, Louise has simply been flourishing of late.

Just like Sarah, Louise has other royal lookalikes in the family too. One who may be incredibly familiar to Bridgerton fans is Queen Charlotte, who bears a striking resemblance to the horse enthusiast.

© Getty She was a bridesmaid at Charles and Diana's wedding

While the young royal didn't have plans to step into the inner circle of the royal fold, since the news of Kate and Charles' health diagnoses, it may be down to Louise to step up when William becomes King.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, has weighed in: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it's not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.

© Samir Hussein Lady Louise may be required to step up when William becomes King

"The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins, the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra, throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."