How Lady Louise's royal role could change when Prince William becomes King

Lady Louise Windsor continues to blossom into the picture of elegance. The St. Andrews student is in full swing with her degree, following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William.

Unlike the future King, Louise, 20, wasn't expected by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to take on royal responsibilities. However, this could change when William ascends the throne.

With the Princess of Wales and King Charles' recent health diagnoses, William may lean on his cousins in the future, just as his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, did from time to time, to represent him at official outings.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent has weighed in: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it's not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.

"The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins, the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra, throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."

Other experts agree, the Mail's Robert Hardmen previously penned: "In my opinion, another great service the couple could do for the country would be to encourage their children, Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex, to become working royals when the time is right.

"Louise, 20, is in her second year at St Andrews University, while James, 16, will sit his GCSE exams this year. When Prince William becomes King, I hope that he will follow the example of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and ask his cousins, including Lady Louise and James, to share royal duties with him."

Back in 2020, Sophie opened up about her children, Louise and James, Earl of Wessex's futures, in an interview with the Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

This, however, was before the news of Kate and Charles' health earlier this year.

Eager royal watchers have previously expressed their desire to see Lady Louise as a working royal. One social media user penned: "I'd love to see Lady Louise working for the family if that's what she wants."

"Her Uncle Charles needs to make Lady Louise a working royal. She is poised, smart, and elegant!" another agreed.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I hope Lady Louise and her brother decide to be working Royals after uni."

Of late, Louise has certainly been an exemplary royal, channelling the same grace and refinement synonymous with her mother. We would love to see even more of her!