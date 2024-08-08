Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Winkleman reveals special way Lady Gabriella supported her following birth of her baby girl
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty© Dave Benett

Sophie Winkleman reveals special way Lady Gabriella supported her following birth of her baby girl

Lady Frederick Windsor is a successful actress and has appeared in, Peep Show, Downton Abbey and Hollywood blockbuster, Wonka…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sophie Winkleman and her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, share two beautiful daughters: Maud, 10, and Isabella, seven.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress revealed the sweet way her sister-in-law, Lady Gabriella Kingston, helped her after the arrival of her eldest daughter. Speaking to Tatler, Sophie explained that she moved from LA back to the UK to be closer to her royal family members, who were more than happy to assist with babysitting duties.

Sophie has a close relationship with Lady Gabriella© Max Mumby/Indigo
Sophie has a close relationship with Lady Gabriella

She told the publication, "I needed to exploit my mother and my sister-in-law [Lady Gabriella Kingston] and get free help, and it was the right thing to do."

The pair have an incredibly close relationship, and Sophie even sang at Lady Gabriella's wedding to her late husband, Thomas Kingston.

Sophie's daughters Maud and Isabella were bridesmaids at Lady Gabriella's wedding© Pool
Sophie's daughters Maud and Isabella were bridesmaids at Lady Gabriella's wedding

She shared with the Daily Mail, "I sang one of my sister-in-law's favourite songs, 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow.' There were a few tears, but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop!"

Maud and Isabella also served as bridesmaids on the special day. Sophie added, "It's nerve-racking being the mother of the bridesmaids because you have no clue what they are going to feel like doing while they're walking up the aisle."

Sophie has been exceptionally open about the struggles of parenthood, telling Tatler, "I didn’t realize before I had kids that I have all the authority of a goldfish. I say 'no' and they just laugh.

"I'm the biggest bore about smartphones. I want to start a revolution to get every parent in England to agree not to give smartphones to children. If we all did it, then no one would be missing out.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"I'm not saying this in any kind of holier-than-thou way, but people have become so self-obsessed; it's sad."

Sophie and Lord Frederick live in Chelsea, London, with their two daughters and were recently spotted together at Wimbledon.

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor at day seven of Wimbledon
Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor attended day seven of Wimbledon

The Wonka star exuded royal glamour in a gorgeous white dress with ruched sleeves and a fitted waist, accessorized with beaded earrings and a pair of cream peep-toe wedges.

Meanwhile, Frederick opted for a navy suit, teamed with a white shirt and a pale pink tie.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More