Sophie Winkleman reveals special way Lady Gabriella supported her following birth of her baby girl

Sophie Winkleman and her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, share two beautiful daughters: Maud, 10, and Isabella, seven.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress revealed the sweet way her sister-in-law, Lady Gabriella Kingston, helped her after the arrival of her eldest daughter. Speaking to Tatler, Sophie explained that she moved from LA back to the UK to be closer to her royal family members, who were more than happy to assist with babysitting duties.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sophie has a close relationship with Lady Gabriella

She told the publication, "I needed to exploit my mother and my sister-in-law [Lady Gabriella Kingston] and get free help, and it was the right thing to do."

The pair have an incredibly close relationship, and Sophie even sang at Lady Gabriella's wedding to her late husband, Thomas Kingston.

© Pool Sophie's daughters Maud and Isabella were bridesmaids at Lady Gabriella's wedding

She shared with the Daily Mail, "I sang one of my sister-in-law's favourite songs, 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow.' There were a few tears, but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop!"

Maud and Isabella also served as bridesmaids on the special day. Sophie added, "It's nerve-racking being the mother of the bridesmaids because you have no clue what they are going to feel like doing while they're walking up the aisle."

Sophie has been exceptionally open about the struggles of parenthood, telling Tatler, "I didn’t realize before I had kids that I have all the authority of a goldfish. I say 'no' and they just laugh.

"I'm the biggest bore about smartphones. I want to start a revolution to get every parent in England to agree not to give smartphones to children. If we all did it, then no one would be missing out.

"I'm not saying this in any kind of holier-than-thou way, but people have become so self-obsessed; it's sad."

Sophie and Lord Frederick live in Chelsea, London, with their two daughters and were recently spotted together at Wimbledon.

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor attended day seven of Wimbledon

The Wonka star exuded royal glamour in a gorgeous white dress with ruched sleeves and a fitted waist, accessorized with beaded earrings and a pair of cream peep-toe wedges.

Meanwhile, Frederick opted for a navy suit, teamed with a white shirt and a pale pink tie.