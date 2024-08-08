Princess Martha Louise is so loved up alongsidefiancée Shaman Durek in romantic photo three weeks away from lavish Norweigan wedding

Princess Martha Louise of Denmark couldn't be more in love with her future husband, Shaman Durek Verrett.

The couple is set to tie the knot on 31 August. On Wednesday, they were pictured looking deeply in love ahead of their nuptials as they shared a cuddle while onboard a large boat. The Norwegian mountains formed a stunning backdrop to the special moment.

Alongside the image were the words: "This week's guest is Shaman Durek, Märtha Louise's fiancé! They are getting married in Geiranger on 31 August, and we invited him to join us for a nice chat about Shamanism, his journey, and of course, his love for Märtha Louise."

Comments flooded in from fans of the royal couple. "The wedding is going to be so fire, so lit," one fan replied. A second added: "What a fabulous couple." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Can't wait to listen to you beautiful people. Also looking forward to your love and wedding."

During the candid chat on the Heartsmart Conversations Podcast, hosted by his beloved and two of her best friends, Durek couldn't help but gush about his bride-to-be.

He said: "I'm a very different type of guy. I wake up, and the first thing I think about is how lucky I am to be with this amazing woman. I'm always staring at her, telling her how beautiful she is, how smart she is, what a gift to life she is.

"What really gets me is that I get to wake up every day with this beautiful woman. I get to have dinner with this beautiful woman and her beautiful children. I get to see her every day. Every day she walks in the door, [I think], 'She's home.'"

Fighting back tears, he added: "I feel so excited that I get to go to sleep holding this amazing woman whom I love with all my heart.

"She is my everything. For me, it's the greatest feeling to feel that way. Also, to be close to her family, close to her kids. I live my life to make this woman happy."

Talking about their engagement, Durek said: "I wouldn't have asked for her hand in marriage if I didn't think in my soul that I was going to spend the rest of my life with this woman."

As for their wedding, the lavish nuptials will be a four-day celebration in Geiranger, a small village surrounded by mountains at the head of a UNESCO-listed fjord.

Talking about the significance of the Nordic location, Durek said: "I have so much love for Norway. I love the architecture, and I have Norwegian friends who I love with my heart and soul.

"I'm so excited for my friends to come from all over the world, not just to witness our love but to also witness Norway. For them to experience what I experience when I'm here. Everyone is super excited about it. A lot of people haven't been to Norway before."