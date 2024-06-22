Lady Gabriella Kingston left 'deeply touched' following intimate service of celebration for late husband

An intimate celebration of service has been held for the late Thomas Kingston after the husband of Lady Gabreilla Kingston took his own life in February.

HELLO! understands that the service was held on Saturday morning at the St Mary Abbots Church in Kensington. Close friends and family of the late financier were present at the service, including some members of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Kingston family said: "Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness and support they have received over the past difficult months.

"They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate – and give thanks for – the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too."

© Getty Frienda and family paid tribute to Thomas

The service was held as Lady Gabriella, 43, started making public appearances following the death of her husband on 25 February 2024.

Last Saturday, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent made a lowkey appearance at Trooping the Colour. It's understood that King Charles offered Lady Gabriella a place at the ceremony following the death of Thomas.

© Alamy Lady Gabriella has started making more public appearances

The royal accepted the invitation, but kept away from the cameras and watched the RAF flypast from inside Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, Lady Gabriella joined other members of the royal family at Royal Ascot, looking incredibly elegant in a pink and purple floral themed shirt dress, accessorising with gold and pearl drop earrings.

© Getty Lady Gabriella and Thomas on their wedding day in Windsor

The royal rode alongside Princess Anne in a carriage, and as she arrived at the enclosure she was greeted with a large hug from Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

Thomas' funeral was held on 12 March, with Prince William joining his royal relatives to pay tribute to the 45-year-old. Other royals in attendance included the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, while Thomas' family and close friends also made up the congregation of around 140 people.

© Shutterstock Thomas took his life in February

The service was led by the Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal, the Reverend Canon Paul Wright, with a sermon from the former Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Richard Chartres. The one-hour service was followed by a private cremation, with no details shared of Thomas' final resting place.

