Sophie Winkleman reveals she SANG at royal wedding - all the details There's a singer in the royal family!

Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, has revealed that she had a huge role in the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. The royal, who is perhaps best known for her role in Peep Show, revealed that she gave a reading at the service before performing a song at the reception.

Sophie's daughters were bridesmaids

Speaking to Sebastian Sjakespeare from the Daily Mail at the London Art Biennale, she said: "I sang one of my sister-in-law's favourite songs, Will You Love Me Tomorrow. There were a few tears but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop!" Sophie's two daughters, five-year-old Maud and three-year-old Isabella, were also bridesmaids on the special day. Speaking about their roles in the wedding, she added: "It's nerve-racking being the mother of the bridesmaids because you have no clue what they are going to feel like doing while they're walking up the aisle."

The wedding took place on Saturday at St George's Chapel, where the weddings of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were held. The ceremony was a smaller affair compared to the last two royal weddings, but had a host of royal guests including the Queen, Prince Harry and Prince Michael of Kent. The bride dazzled on the special day in a jaw-dropping dress of dreams by Luisa Beccaria. The gown had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continues to the hand, and was designed exclusively for the royal. She completed her bridal looks like a six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers. Meanwhile, her adorable little bridesmaids wore white for the special day.

