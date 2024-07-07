Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Winkleman exudes elegance in white summer dress for Wimbledon
Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman at Wimlbedon© Getty

Sophie Winkleman exudes elegance in white summer dress for Wimbledon

The royal was joined her by husband, Lord Frederick Windsor

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Sophie Winkleman is putting her own spin on tennis whites! Pictured on Sunday 7 July, the royal and her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon – and they did it in style. 

Stepping out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Sophie, 43, sported a bright white midi dress complete with ruched sleeves and a fitted waist. Keeping her accessories minimal, the mum-of-two added gold, beaded earrings and a pair of cream peep-toe wedges.

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor at day seven of Wimbledon
Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor attended day seven of Wimbledon

As for Frederick, 45, the royal opted for a navy suit, teamed with a white shirt and a pale pink tie. Their appearance marks their first at Wimbledon this year.

 Sophie and Frederick – who tied the knot in 2009 – were last seen out and about at Ascot on Friday 21 June. Joining King Charles and Princess Beatrice, the duo were photographed laughing with friends and family as they watched the races. 

Princess Beatrice, Counsellor of State with Sophie Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor© Getty
The couple were last spotted at Royal Ascot in June

The stunning raven-haired royal stole the show in her electric blue Catherine Walker dress which was crafted with a striking, contrasting white lapel. Keeping the look super statement-like, Sophie added a bombastic feather-trimmed hat, and a gorgeous white handbag from Aspinal London.

The dress itself reminded us of the wonderful, iconic blue outfit the late Princess Diana wore in 1981. Then known as Lady Diana Spencer, she had just been introduced to the world alongside her new fiancé Prince Charles and decided on a blue top and skirt combo, complete with a white shirt and bow, to pose in front of the Buckingham Palace backdrop. 

Following her marriage to Frederick, Sophie has become incredibly close to her royal relatives. Gracing the cover of Tatler in January, the Peep Show actress opened up about her bond with King Charles in particular.

King Charles III and Lady Sophie Windsor watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo
Sophie shares a close bond with King Charles

"[He is] a very dear friend," she began, adding: "I spend a bit of time with him. You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4 am to write letters. He cares about so many things and he comes up with brilliant solutions."

It's not only the monarch with whom Sophie has a close relationship. "[I am] really good friends with all of them – that's a really daft thing to say, but behind the camera, they're really fun, clever, kind people. I love Sophie Edinburgh, Sarah Chatto, Zara [Tindall], the York girls, Tim and Princess Anne, Fergie, all the Kents and Gloucesters," she told the publication.

