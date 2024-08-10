Charles Spencer's 'cheeky' photo from grounds of Althorp House gets fans talking

Charles Spencer had fans besotted on Friday when he shared a rather cheeky photo of his peacock, Tim, who resides on the grounds of his home, Althorp House.

The ninth Earl Spencer, 60, posted the image on his official X account. The at-home snap featured Tim perched on a gate in front of the stables.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Tim the Peacock, in his pomp—Althorp's Stables behind him."

The photo caused a stir among fans, who took to the comments section with messages. "Love cheeky Tim's company when enjoying a leisurely coffee at the stables café," one fan wrote.

A second added: "Regal as only Tim can be. That vibrant, shiny blue suits him." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Tim is magnificent!"

Charles frequently shares updates from the grounds of his property, something his estranged wife, Countess Spencer, did regularly prior to news of their divorce in June.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and Karen married in 2011

Announcing the news, Charles told the Mail on Sunday last month: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Shortly after the news was announced, the philanthropist shared a message for her friends and fans addressing the split.

She wrote: "Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you; it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

Charles and Karen married in 2011 after being set up on a blind date in Los Angeles the year before. The couple wed four months after Charles proposed, in the grounds of the family estate, Althorp, where his late sister, Princess Diana, is buried.

Charles and Karen share one daughter, Lady Charlotte

In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

Meanwhile, Charles shares Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his first wife, Victoria Aitken.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

He is also the father of Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife, Caroline Freud.

Despite not being the eldest, it is Charles' son Louis who is set to inherit Althorp due to primogeniture, the rule dictating that the eldest male will inherit.

He told the Telegraph: "Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male? Whatever you say is a selection.

"You can't make your children care. You have to hope that something has bedded down when their turn comes," he said, adding that he believes four of his seven children care about the family property, which he feels "isn't a bad hit rate."