Zara Tindall's son Lucas is just like grandmother Princess Anne and uncle Peter Phillips

It was a family affair for Zara Tindall on Sunday as she competed at the Hartpury International Horse Trials.



The keen equestrian was joined by her husband Mike and their three children Mia, ten, Lena, six, and youngest, Lucas, three, who were quick to rally behind the former Olympian as she took part in three events.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall has an illustrious equestrian career

While the mother-of-three's impressive equestrian skills didn't go unnoticed, it was Zara and Mike's son Lucas who arguably stole the limelight. In sweet snapshots taken during the event, the Tindall tot could be seen in his mother's arms wearing a navy T-shirt and printed shorts.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara bonded with Lucas at the Hartpury International Horse Trials

Cuteness aside, we couldn't help but notice how striking his platinum-blonde hair appeared. It's clear to see that little Lucas has inherited his mother's natural blonde hair - a trait which she's also passed on to daughters Mia and Lena. And it's a trait that runs deep within the family, primarily thanks to Zara's mother Princess Anne.

© Getty Images Princess Anne was born with blonde hair

Although the Princess Royal is renowned for rocking a bouffant brunette hairdo, she was born with luminous blonde curls.

Her angelic locks were later passed on to Zara's brother Peter Phillips who also had bright blonde hair in his youth. Photographed in 1980 at Trooping the Colour, Lucas' uncle Peter looked every inch his double, sporting a headful of cherubic blonde hair.

© Tim Graham Peter Phillips on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace in 1980

While Princess Anne and Peter's honeyed locks quickly darkened into brunette, it seems that Mia, Lena and Lucas' blonde hair is here to stay.

Mike and Zara's family life

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, live in a stunning farmhouse called Aston Farm which is located on Princess Anne's 700-acre Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire.

They welcomed eldest Mia in January 2014, Lena in June 2018, and Lucas in March 2021. Lucas' birth was somewhat dramatic in the sense that he was born on the bathroom floor! Speaking on his podcast, rugby star Mike explained: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.

"Didn't make it to the hospital. On the bathroom floor So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

© Getty Images Mia and Lena appear to be following in their sporty parents' footsteps

Mia and Lena have seemingly inherited their father's passion for rugby. During a chat with HELLO! In 2023, Mike revealed: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."