Lena Tindall: The clue that Mike and Zara's daughter is following in their footsteps
Mike and Zara Tindall at Ascot and Lena at the horse trials© Getty / James Whatling / Kelvin Bruce

The clue that Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena, 6, is following in their footsteps

Lena Tindall joined her mother at the Hartpury International Horse Trials

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
21 minutes ago
Lena Tindall is proving she's a chip off the old block, as she supported her mother, Zara Tindall, at the Hartpury International Horse Trials on Sunday.

Equestrian Zara, 43, was joined by her husband, Mike, 45, and their three children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas as she took a break during the competition.

And it seems that Lena is following in her sporty parents' footsteps – with a clue revealed in her outfit.

The youngster donned a butterfly print sweatshirt and pink Hartpury Sport shorts, emblazoned with the Gloucester Rugby logo.

Lena Tindall wearing butterfly top and pink shorts© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Lena wore a pair of pink Hartpury Sport shorts

Mike, who was part of the winning England World Cup rugby squad in 2003, also played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester.

Last year, he was announced as an ambassador for the Gloucester-Hartpury rugby team, with a press release sharing that he is donating his time to help with sponsorship and business engagement.

Sporty Tindalls

The father-of-three proudly told HELLO! about his kids' involvement in sport in February 2023, saying: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Lena Tindall wearing butterfly top and pink shorts© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Lena supported her mum Zara at the horse trials

And appearing on the One Show in March 2023, he spoke about his daughters being involved in a weekly league.

"Lena's just joined because she's just four, she's doing under sixes," he said. "It's always hard through winter when it's cold to get them out the door. They love it when they get there but every rugby parent will know that battle.

"I've found with the girls, that battle to still go and get muddy is still a battle. Once they are there, they're okay."

Mia Tindall wearing merci beaucoup top and shorts© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Mia enjoyed a day out with her parents and younger siblings

He added of son Lucas: "We'll find out with Lucas, I'm judging that he's not going to be an issue with getting muddy. He loves throwing himself around. We'll see though!"

Zara dotes on her son© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Lucas enjoyed a cuddle with mum Zara during a break from the trials

Back in January, Lena impressed onlookers during a Rugby for Heroes charity event by completing a 5k fun run alongside her father.

And in 2022, Mia showcased her skills as she played football with Mike on the sidelines after a charity match between Gloucester City Legends and Rugby for Heroes.

Mia and Mike Tindall enjoyed the sunshine on Sunday© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Mike and daughter Mia

It's no wonder the Tindall children are an active bunch, given Mike and Zara's successful careers.

After excelling at sport at school, Zara pursued an equestrian career like her parents – Captain Mark Phillips and Princess Anne – going on to win a silver medal in team eventing at the London 2012 Olympics.

Zara is scheduled to compete in the Burghley Horse Trials from 5 to 8 September.

Zara is scheduled to compete in the Burghley Horse Trials from 5 to 8 September.

An onlooker told HELLO! of her family's support at her latest competition: "Mike and the kids turned up for lunch, they strolled down the middle of the stalls and looked at things for sale. It was all very normal and no one bats an eyelid, they're part of the community."

