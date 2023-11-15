15 of Peter Phillips' best moments with his daughters and royal relatives

Peter Phillips celebrated his 46th birthday on Wednesday and in honour of his special day, HELLO! is sharing some of the best photos with his royal relatives.

As the eldest child of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, Peter's birth on 15 November 2023 marked the first grandchild for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Peter shares daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, with his ex-wife Autumn.

In the last two years, Peter has found love with longtime friend, Lindsay Steven, who joined him at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and King Charles's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, shares a close bond with his younger sister, Zara Tindall, and his royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Take a look at some of Peter's best moments with his daughters and royal relatives in the gallery below…

Horsing around © Getty We love this playful shot of Peter running around with Savannah and Isla at the British Festival of Eventing in 2019. Peter is a Course Director for the annual event, which is held in the grounds of Princess Anne's Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park. Sadly, the last day of the 2023 Festival had to be called off due to adverse weather.



One is very amused! © Getty We'd love to know what Harry, William and Peter were laughing about as they watched the parade at the late Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Baby Peter © Getty Queen Elizabeth II is the picture of a doting grandmother as she tickles her grandson Peter on the day of his royal christening in December 1977. Peter wore the traditional royal christening gown, commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. He was baptised in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace, with then Prince Charles chosen as one of his godparents.

Sweet father-daughter moment © Getty Little Isla beams at her father Peter as they enjoy the Festival of British Eventing in 2016. Peter and his daughters cheered on their sister and aunt, Zara, during the competitions.

With granny and grandpa © Getty Peter was very close to his grandparents, the late Queen and the late Prince Philip. The pair even came to visit his school, Port Regis, in Dorset in 1991.

Getting into the Olympic spirit © Getty Prince Harry and Peter Phillips couldn't contain their excitement and celebrations at the track cycling event at the London 2012 Olympics. And of course, Peter and his royal cousins were on hand to cheer on Zara as she won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team.

At the polo © Getty Peter was among the guests as Prince William took part in a charity polo match in Windsor in July 2023. He cheered his cousin on from the sidelines with William's wife, the Princess of Wales.

A lads' day out © Getty Peter and brother-in-law Mike looked dapper in almost-matching outfits at Cheltenham Festival 2022. The pair both donned checked suits and flat caps for the occasion as they arrived arm-in-arm at the racecourse.

Royal Ascot © Getty The royals are regulars at Royal Ascot and it's one of the occasions where we saw the late Queen at her most animated. We wonder what Peter, Zara and Her Late Majesty are chatting about in this sweet snap? Oh to be a fly on the wall of the royal box...

Family reunion © Getty Peter had a charming exchange with the Duchess of Sussex outside St Paul's Cathedral at a thanksgiving service for the late Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. It marked Meghan's first reunion with the royal family since stepping back as a senior royal two years prior.

Easter Sunday with the royals © Getty Peter and Eugenie's bond is so close that she chose Savannah and Isla to be among her bridesmaids for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Eugenie joined Peter and his daughters for the walk to church on Easter Sunday in 2022.

Family milestones © Getty Sharing a chuckle with cousin William at the Queen Mother's 100th birthday celebrations in 2000. Peter would have been 22 at the time, while William had just marked his 18th birthday and would shortly be heading off to university - where he would meet his future wife, Kate Middleton

But first let me take a selfie! © Getty Eugenie captured the moment with Peter and Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, as the trio attended a charity gala in 2016

Looking royally cool © Getty Peter and his uncle, Charles, on board the Royal Yacht Britannia as the royal family began their annual break in Scotland in 1997.

Proud dad Peter walks with his daughters, Savannah and Isla, to the church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2022.

