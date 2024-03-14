Peter Phillips joins Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice at the races

It was another big royal turnout at Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as Peter Phillips joined family members at the races in Gloucestershire.

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, was spotted as he arrived at the racecourse, where his younger sister, Zara Tindall, is a racecourse director.

The father-of-two, 46, looked smart in a checked jacket and shirt, a burgundy jumper and a blue patterned tie for the annual sporting event.

Peter was joined by his mother, the Princess Royal, his sister, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, as well as Peter and Zara's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Zara, Mike, Beatrice and Edoardo were pictured sharing a giggle together as they arrived at the racecourse.

Equestrian Zara, 42, opted for a grey tweed coat over a black outfit with a frilled collar, finishing her look with an emerald green fascinator.

Princess Beatrice, 35, looked elegant in a brown flared coat over a black ensemble with a patterned headband.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, 73, matched her daughter Zara in a grey button-up jacket and a trilby hat.

Zara and Mike have attended every day of the four-day festival so far, and have been joined by several of their royal relatives – including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Queen Camilla, on Wednesday.

Last week, Peter, who is dating long-time friend Lindsay Steven, shared some disappointing news.

The businessman, who is an event director for the Festival of British Eventing, announced that the event is unable to go ahead this year.

In a statement, he said: "It is with a heavy heart that The Festival, which has played a significant part in the British Eventing calendar since 1983, cannot run this year. The event has also been a huge part of my family’s lives and those of many others for 40 years.

"It has built up a large community that has enjoyed and celebrated The Festival each year. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved over the past four decades; our sponsors for their unwavering support, the large selection of trade stands and arena entertainment and our spectators who have loved coming to Gatcombe to watch the world-class equestrian sport from the famous Park Bowl."

The Festival of British Eventing usually takes place in August at Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park. Last year's festival had to be called a day off early due to adverse weather.

Peter shares two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, who turns 12 later this month, with his former wife, Autumn.

As some of the royals stepped out for the races, the Prince of Wales visited WEST, the new OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, to see the brand-new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area.

© Getty Prince William playing a game of pool at WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone

Prince William, 41, was pictured doing crafts, icing biscuits and playing a game of pool and basketball with youngsters during his engagement.

© Getty Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie arrived at the All England Open Badminton Championships in style

And in Birmingham, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh tried their hand at badminton as they attended the All England Open Badminton Championships.