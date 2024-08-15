Sarah Ferguson interrupts family summer to share touching photo featuring son-in-law Edoardo

Sarah, Duchess of York, interrupted her summer break to share a sweet photo alongside her son-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, 64, was beaming as she stood next to Olympian Tommy Fleetwood, while Edoardo could be seen in the background, donning a vibrant blue linen shirt and grey trousers. Meanwhile, Sarah playfully bit what appeared to be Tommy's silver medal from this year's games.

© Instagram Edoardo made an appearance in the background of the candid snap

Captioning the post, the Duchess wrote: "The greatest honour to meet such an athlete, Olympian, and silver medalist… I was so proud to meet the most special Fleetwood Family. Clare is a fabulous pillar of support."

Sarah looked radiant in the candid snap, wearing a black summer dress adorned with colorful white flowers. Her vibrant red tresses were swept back off her face in a ‘half-up, half-down’ style. Completing her look, Sarah added a pair of stylish silver loafers.

© Instagram Sarah beamed alongside the Olympian

Fans flocked to the comments section to leave messages for the royal. "Fabulous picture! Edo is in the background!" one wrote. A second added: "Pic two, Edo! Ah! [laughing face emojis]."

Others commented on how gorgeous Sarah looked. "That dress is stunning on you. The colors, the shape, the design... all of it. You look lovely x," one said. Another wrote: "Awwwww Sarah, you look wonderful [smiley face emoji]."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Meanwhile, over on Tommy's Instagram account, he shared how honored he was to meet Sarah and her family.

He wrote: "One of the coolest parts of winning an Olympic medal is getting to share it with people! What an honour to meet Sarah, Duchess of York, and her family last week. Such a special evening, thank you @sarahferguson15!"

© Dave Benett Sarah will likely head to Balmoral with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah was likely joined by her daughter, Princess Beatrice, at the sweet meet-up, ahead of their summer at Balmoral, where they may be heading to join other royal family members.

Eugenie once described the royals' Scottish estate as "the most beautiful place on earth," adding that her late grandmother also loved visiting.

"I think Granny is happiest there. She really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—lots of dogs, there are always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise, we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, and for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."