Inside Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna's exciting summer holiday
A split image of Princess Beatrice and Sienna

Inside Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna's exciting summer holiday

The Princess shares her two-year-old daughter with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
11 minutes ago
When summer rolls around, the royal family certainly makes the most of enjoying themselves.

Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 34, recently shared never-before-seen photos from their girls' trip to Saudi Arabia. But as for Beatrice's daughter Sienna, if previous years are anything to go by, she is likely having the most glorious few weeks.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in AlUla © Instagram / @princesseugenie
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie visited Saudi Arabia in April

Summer at Royal Lodge

Last year, Sienna enjoyed time at Royal Lodge with her adoring grandparents, the Duke and Duchess of York.​​​​

Royal Lodge aerial view© Shutterstock
Last year Sienna spent time at Royal Lodge

The quality time with her granddaughter couldn't have been more enjoyable for Sarah, who opened up about what she and her "mini-me" granddaughter got up to.

Speaking on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she explained at the time: "She’s the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now."

Sarah Ferguson holding Princess Beatrice on the palace balcony© Getty
Sarah said Sienna is a mini-Beatrice

"It's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around – it’s literally a Mini-Me. We’ve had an extraordinary time, and I’m very glad that Beatrice and Edo got some time alone too."

The Duchess, 64, also explained how they transformed their royal abode into a play paradise for the two-year-old, revealing that their "beautiful, huge sitting room" had been rearranged into a makeshift train station in order to play Thomas the Tank Engine.

Other activities on Sarah and Sienna's summer itinerary included jumping in puddles, blowing up balloons, and baking together.

Playing in Windsor Park

One place that Sarah likes to take her granddaughter is the adventure playground in Windsor Great Park, the brainchild of King Charles during his role as the Prince of Wales.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"Sienna’s nanny had taken her to the playground, and that brought back the story of the King, as the then Prince of Wales, telling the family that he always wished that somebody would build an all-wooden, all-sustainable, all-natural playground.

"Something perfect for young people to understand how important the climate and nature are – and I remember him talking about it, and sure enough, the adventure playground is built right up there," she told listeners.

A Trip to Balmoral

Like many of her royal family members, Sienna could also be heading to Balmoral in Scotland, a beloved location steeped in family tradition.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

Last year, Beatrice and Eugenie were reportedly some of the first members of the Firm to arrive at the glorious location, with their children in tow.

With 50,000 acres of land, Balmoral is the perfect place for the sisters' little ones – Sienna, and Eugenie's sons August, three, and Ernest, one – to spend quality time together.

august brooksbank and sienna mapelli mozzi london zoo© Instagram
Balmoral is the perfect place for Sienna to play with her cousins August (pictured) and Ernest

Eugenie once said of the royals' Scottish estate: "It's the most beautiful place on earth," before adding that her late grandmother also loved visiting. 

"I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Meeting Up with Wolfie

Sienna also has a stepbrother, Wolfie, eight, whom her dad Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

While Wolfie and his architect mother have been enjoying a slew of exciting trips this summer, it's likely Wolfie will spend time with his stepsister, as the pair shares a close bond.

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's with his mother cuddling© Instagram
Sarah revealed Sienna has a close relationship with her step-brother Wolfie

Sarah previously said of the sibling pair: "Wolfie says, 'Come on, Sienna!' and off they go. They're very close and have a great relationship."

Dara also revealed what a brilliant relationship the blended family has, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Adding: "The more, the merrier."

