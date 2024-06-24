Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are proud parents as Sienna takes on flower girl role at wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were the proudest parents as daughter Sienna was given a starring role at the wedding of one of Beatrice's long-time friends over the weekend.

The tot, who turns three in September, was among the young bridal party at the nuptials of TV presenter and creative consultant, Marissa Montgomery and Jesse Brown, at Chelsea Physic Garden in London.

Beatrice, 35, Edoardo, 40, and Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, were seen among the guests, which also included actress, Rebel Wilson.

Rebel's 18-month-old daughter Royce was among the bridal party and stole the show as an adorable flower girl in a white puff-sleeved dress with a sage green sash and a flower crown made up of baby's breath.

Meanwhile, Beatrice donned a blue floral dress by Erdem and wore her auburn locks in a half updo, placing her daughter Sienna's floral crown on her head as she sang along to the live band, in a video shared by Rebel on Instagram.

Watch the fun moment below…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice dances at BFF's wedding

It comes after the pair made two stylish appearances at Royal Ascot last week, with Beatrice wearing a pink floral dress by Zimmermann and a green printed number from Emilia Wickstead.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Ascot

Family celebration

Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, was also among the wedding guests and she looked elegant in a silk navy dress coat for the occasion, as she posed alongside Rebel and Rebel's fiancée, Ramona Arguma.

Meanwhile, blushing bride Marissa looked beautiful in a v-neck satin gown with an embroidered cape overlay and a hood as a contemporary take on a veil.

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves for her big day, which had an English countryside aesthetic, as guests dined and danced under a giant marquee in the grounds of the Chelsea Psychic Garden.

Friendship with Marissa

Beatrice's friendship with Marissa is thought to date back way back to their university days, as the pair both studied at Goldsmiths College in London.

© Getty Marissa and Beatrice in 2014

The pair have been pictured together at various charity galas and fashion soirees throughout the years, and Beatrice even flew to St Barts for Marissa's birthday in 2014, while she was with her ex-boyfriend Dave Clark.