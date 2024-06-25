Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare photo of late stepfather alongside heartbreaking tribute

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram on Tuesday with a heartbreaking tribute to his late stepfather Christopher Shale.

Conservative politician Christopher was Edoardo's mother, Nicola 'Nikki' Williams-Ellis' second husband and sadly died aged 56 of undiagnosed heart disease whilst at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

Edoardo shared a touching photo of his stepfather to alongside a heartfelt message

In honour of the devastating anniversary, Edoardo penned: "Missing this one today. Can't believe it's been 13 years. Love you pups," alongside a whimsical image of his late step-father smiling whilst holding a large paintbrush.

Christopher and Edoardo,40, had an exceptionally close bond, with Edoardo previously stating: "Being your stepson was the greatest honour of my life," back in 2021, the same year his daughter Sienna was born, on the 10th anniversary of Christopher's death.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice's husband shared a series of photos alongside his stepfather in 2021, ten years after his death

At the time, Princess Beatrice's husband posted a lengthy, heartfelt message to honour his adored family member. It read: "Chrisdog, Pups, I can’t believe it has been 10 years. Not a day goes by without me thinking of you and leaning on all the lessons you taught me.

"You once said on my 18th birthday that being my stepfather was the greatest honour and privilege of your life. I echo this, being your stepson is the greatest honour of my life and I would never be standing here today without you. I know how proud you would be of us all today and so wish you had got to meet your 3 and soon-to-be four grandchildren.

© Instagram In the heartfelt message accompanying the photos Edoardo said being Christopher's stepson was "the greatest honour of his life"

He added: "What joy they would have brought you. I was just Wolfie’s age when you came into my world and changed everything. You always believed in me, with unconditional love. You taught me honesty, laughter, hard work and empathy. I love you today and always."

The words were penned alongside an incredible selection of family photos, some featuring a young Edoardo alongside his stepfather.

One special moment saw them swimming in the sea together, another, relaxing in the sunshine on what appeared to be a family holiday. Christopher had his arm around his stepson as she soaked in the sunshine wearing sun hats and smiles.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Edoardo's mother-in-law, was a close friend of Christopher and Nikki's prior to her daughter, Princess Beatrice marrying the entrepreneur.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Alby, Edoardo's stepbrother and Sarah Ferguson's godson can be seen with his arm around his godmother

Christopher attended Sarah and Prince Andrew's royal wedding back in 1986 and is the godson to Alby Shale, the former politician's son and Edoardo's stepbrother.

The brother-duo are incredibly close and Edoardo was one of the first to congratulate his "little bro" and his fiancée Chelsea on their engagement last year with a gushing message.

© Instagram Alby popped the question to his fiancée Chelsea last year

It read: "So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! [Red love heart emoji]."

Alby and Edoardo share the same mother meanwhile, Edoardo and his sister Natalia's father is Nikki's first husband, British-Italian Olympian and nobleman Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi. Nicola is now married to sculptor David Williams-Ellis.