Prince Harry was teased for this surprising habit picked up from King Charles

Over the years Prince Harry and Prince William have adopted several of their father King Charles' hobbies and habits. They all have a shared passion for playing polo, spending time outdoors and switching off unnecessary lights at home!



Above all, it seems Charles' long-standing commitment to sustainability and environmental campaigning has rubbed off on his sons. Aside from conserving electricity at home, William and Harry have also picked up an additional eco-friendly habit…

In the 2018 BBC documentary titled Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Prince William and Prince Harry spoke fondly about their father and his commitment to reducing plastic pollution.

In the heartwarming segment, Harry, 39, explained how he adopted his father's habit of picking up litter. "I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for just picking up rubbish," he revealed, before adding: "I didn't go out consciously looking for it. If you go for a walk somewhere and see something and it stands out, you pick it up."

Harry continued: "You realise, I've literally done this because I am programmed to do it because my father did it and actually, we should all be doing it."

Echoing his brother's words, William said: "We both just thought: 'Oh well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'."

It's been a busy month for Prince Harry who recently undertook a tour of Colombia with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple completed a four-day visit during which they interacted with citizens, visited schools and festivals and learnt new drumming skills.

On their final day, the Duke and Duchess attended a panel discussion titled "Afro Women and Power" Forum at Valle del Cauca with Vice President Márquez.

After a musical performance by an Afro-Colombian group, former Suits actress Meghan took to the stage to discuss the Archewell Foundation's work. She was quick to greet cheering crowds and impressed guests with her eloquent Spanish skills. Take a look in the video below...

"Because we are in your country my husband and I can feel this embrace from Colombia—it's incredible," said Duchess Meghan, beginning her remarks in Spanish. "The culture, the history—all of it was a dream — this trip was a dream. I can feel this community, and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now."

Elsewhere, she discussed her daughter Princess Lilibet and spoke about how she's encouraging her three-year-old to be independent. "At three, she has found her voice," she said, adding: "And we are so proud of that because that is how... they're going to create a very different environment from what we grew up in."

Paying tribute to her mother, she went on to say: "I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course my mother being one of them."