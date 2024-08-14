Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxe pool at $14m mansion could rival a hotel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fortunate to live in a stunning mansion in Montecito, California, where they're raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

After living in Windsor and then Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled at the gorgeous property they purchased for around $11 million.

The home boasts plenty of bedrooms, reception rooms, a huge kitchen and a massive garden for the family of four to make the most of. Most impressively, perhaps, is their pool terrace which could rival a hotel's.

© Pool Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Many snippets of their home life were revealed during their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, including a sweet moment of the family in the garden where fans got to see a glimpse of their pool.

See more of their ultra-luxe pool area here…

Prince Harry and Meghan's luxe pool terrace at Montecito mansion

1/ 4 © Giggster Hotel-worthy pool terrace Harry and Meghan's gorgeous villa-style home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and it was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events. The online listing allowed fans the chance to see the pool in its entirety. It is lined with sun loungers and umbrellas around the perimeter, which at the time of the photo were all covered over and wrapped up. The pool itself is full-size, perfect for when Archie and Lilibet want to take a dip to cool off from the Californian sun. The photo also shows a separate jacuzzi area in the corner. While the listing includes images from before the royal couple moved in, it reveals more of their home than ever before.

2/ 4 Al fresco dining One moment from their Netflix documentary showed a pergola and dining area which isn't visible in the Giggster rental listing. The clip showed Harry throwing oranges down from a tree to his young son Archie while Meghan panned the camera revealing a corner of their outdoor pool, with Pula their dog playing nearby. The snippet reveals a shadow made by the pergola to the left of the pool and offers a vast space underneath where they could perhaps barbeque and enjoy other al fresco meals.

3/ 4 © Instagram Poolside sanctuary This still of Meghan carrying both her children, which was also shared on the Netflix documentary, shows her walking through the garden area which leads onto the pool terrace. The photo shows a parasol by the pool, nestled away on the terrace, which can be accessed by the steps through the black iron gates. The cream parasol also indicates that the couple have chosen new furniture and put their own stamp on the outdoor area.

4/ 4 © Netflix Family fun in the water It's not the pool that Archie and Lilibet can enjoy. This photo shows Prince Harry and his son making the most of the huge lawn they have – which is adjacent to the pool area – where they placed a Slip n' Slide. The garden is on a natural hill, making it the ideal spot to glide down the water slide.

