Prince Harry shows playful side with Prince Archie in father-son moment you might have missed

It's not often we get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in parent mode.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in Windsor in 2018, prefer to keep themselves to themselves while residing in their Montecito mansion where they're raising their two children, Prince Archie, aged five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

However, we have seen the occasional glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's bond with their children over the years, most notably in their previously released self-titled Netflix documentary series.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children

One moment viewers might have missed during the series showed Prince Harry's playful side with his eldest – and it was so adorable.

The short clip, filmed in 2021, showed a younger-looking Archie playing on the lush green grass in the family's huge garden. Harry, meanwhile, could be seen high in the tree above his son while little Archie gathers the oranges.

Teasing his son, Harry yells out "Catch!" as he gently tosses an orange towards Archie. Meghan can be heard chatting away to her son as she films. Watch the full interaction in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry plays catch with son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son looked so adorable in the clip. The toddler can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with linen trousers and a blue bucket hat to shield his head from the blazing Californian sun.

Prince Harry on being a dad

Prince Harry and Meghan don't often speak about their kids, but the Duke did previously reveal his desire to have a "family" not an institution, and it's clear that his children are his priority.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry said how he hopes his children, despite their move overseas and strained relationship with the royal family, will have a connection to his relatives.

"I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," he penned.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry with his son Prince Archie

Meanwhile, Harry shared a sweet anecdote about Archie while addressing the crowds at the Invictus Games last year.

"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot, a helicopter pilot obviously. But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most."

© Netflix Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home

The video of Archie and Harry gave fans a look at the huge garden that the Sussexes are fortunate enough to have at their home.

As Meghan panned the camera away from the orange tree, the couple's huge pool can be seen with also boasts a pergola over a huge patio space – perfect for al fresco dining and family barbecues.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

The full-size pool also has plenty of loungers around it should they ever wish to host a pool party. Away from the pool area, the garden also has a huge lawn leading down a hill, which came in handy when Archie and Harry had fun on the Slip N Slide.

With a lawn that size, it's only right that sport-loving Prince Harry was keen to makeshift a soccer pitch. Another snapshot from the documentary showed the doting dad with little Archie on his shoulders as they enjoyed a kickabout with grandmother Doria.