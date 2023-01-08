Prince William and other royals who have sported beards and facial hair

Jenni McKnight
Prince William had a beard but wasn't allowed to marry with one, Prince Harry got the Queen's permission
Royal men love to experiment with their facial hair, and while for some it has been merely a phase, for other members of family, their bearded look is here to stay. Beards have hit the headlines this week as Prince Harry's explosive book Spare has revealed that while he was given permission to have a beard when he married his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince William was furious about it because he hadn't been afforded the same option. He demanded Harry shave it off - but Harry refused.
We were struggling to remember what Prince William looked like with facial hair - so here's a look at all the royal men who have experimented with facial hair in the past. It can be hard to decide which looks best.
It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…
Prince William
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince William's parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
King Willem-Alexander
Country: The Netherlands
Family History: King Willem-Alexander is the eldest child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus van Amsberg
Rank: He is King
Hello! Votes: Beard
Prince Carl Philip
Country: Sweden
Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
Prince Harry
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Harry's parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Rank: Fifth in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Mike Tindall
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: The former England rugby union player is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Haakon
Country: Norway
Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: Beard
Andrea Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.
Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
King Charles
Country: United Kingdom
Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh
Rank: King!
Hello! Votes: Beard
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Country: Denmark
Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.
Rank: First in line to the throne
Hello! Votes: No beard
King Felipe VI of Spain
Country: Spain
Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía
Rank: He is King
Hello! Votes: Beard
Pierre Casiraghi
Country: Monaco
Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.
Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.
Hello! Votes: Beard
