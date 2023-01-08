Prince William and other royals who have sported beards and facial hair Prince William looked really different with a beard, Prince Harry and King Charles have also worn them

Royal men love to experiment with their facial hair, and while for some it has been merely a phase, for other members of family, their bearded look is here to stay. Beards have hit the headlines this week as Prince Harry's explosive book Spare has revealed that while he was given permission to have a beard when he married his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince William was furious about it because he hadn't been afforded the same option. He demanded Harry shave it off - but Harry refused.

We were struggling to remember what Prince William looked like with facial hair - so here's a look at all the royal men who have experimented with facial hair in the past. It can be hard to decide which looks best.

It's time to play beard or no beard, the royal edition…

MORE: 11 times royal men looked dapper in uniform

WATCH: What royal men look like with and without facial hair

Prince William

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince William's parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

GALLERY: Prince William's cutest dad moments

King Willem-Alexander

Country: The Netherlands

Family History: King Willem-Alexander is the eldest child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus van Amsberg

Rank: He is King

Hello! Votes: Beard

Prince Carl Philip

Country: Sweden

Family History: Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

Prince Harry

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Harry's parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Rank: Fifth in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Mike Tindall

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: The former England rugby union player is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

Hello! Votes: Beard

MORE: Prince Charles and Prince Harry look so alike with a beard

MORE: Kate Middleton changes her hair colour more than you might think! All her transformations over the years

Crown Prince Haakon

Country: Norway

Family History: Prince Haakon the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: Beard

Andrea Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Andrea Casiraghi is the eldest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.

Rank: Fourth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

King Charles

Country: United Kingdom

Family History: Prince Charles is the first child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

Rank: King!

Hello! Votes: Beard

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Country: Denmark

Family History: Prince Frederik is the elder son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Henrik, Prince Consort.

Rank: First in line to the throne

Hello! Votes: No beard

King Felipe VI of Spain

Country: Spain

Family History: King Felipe VI of Spain's parents are King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía

Rank: He is King

Hello! Votes: Beard

Pierre Casiraghi

Country: Monaco

Family History: Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her first husband Stefano Casiraghi. He is the grandchild of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco.

Rank: Eighth in line to the throne.

Hello! Votes: Beard

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.